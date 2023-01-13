Shakira diss track against ex-partner Gerard Pique breaks YouTube records

Shakira has set social media alight with the release of her latest song, a diss track, in which she takes aim at ex-partner Gerard Pique, the retired Spanish footballer.

BZRP Music Session #53 has been listened to more than 65 million times since it was posted on Thursday and generated an avalanche of comments on YouTube.

It is the most-watched new Latin song on the platform's history.

The Colombian star takes no prisoners as she launches into a tirade against Pique, 35, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia, 23.

“You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo, a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings.

“I wouldn't go back to you, even if you cried or begged me … I was out of your league and that's why you are with someone like you.”

In case there were any doubts about who the song was aimed at, Shakira, 45, sings: “I'm worth two 22-year-olds.”

The track's release was accompanied by a publicity campaign that included an aircraft flying over the Argentinian seaside city resort Mar del Plata, towing a banner containing a line from the song: “A she-wolf like me is not for someone like you.”

Shakira had wanted to resettle in Miami with her and Pique's two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, but has been ordered to stand trial in Spain, accused of tax fraud.

Prosecutors have requested an eight-year sentence and fine of €24 million ($26 million) for evading €14.5m worth of taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Pique was himself convicted of tax fraud in 2016 and later ordered to pay the tax office €2.1m.

Shakira, who denies all the allegations against her, touched on these in the song: “You left me … with the press at the door and a debt to the treasury, you thought you hurt me and you made me tougher, women don't cry any more, they bill.”

Reactions to the song began trending on social media, where Shakira has tens of millions of followers. It is the third song she has dedicated to the couple's separation, which was announced in June.

The couple were together for more than a decade. They never married and Shakira did not share her estimated $300 million fortune with Pique.

He retired in November after a trophy-laden 18-year career — including the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, eight La Liga titles with Barcelona and four Champions League titles.

He has invested in several multi-million euro business projects. Clara Chia is reported to work for his TV production company Kosmos.