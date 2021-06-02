Taylor Swift cast in new film project alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Rami Malek

Taylor Swift is set to make her return to the big screen.

The singer-songwriter has been cast in filmmaker David O Russell’s next project, which is so far unnamed. She joins a stellar line-up of acting talent already attached to the project, including the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana.

So far, little is known about the project, which is reported to be based on an original idea from the award-winning director. In the past, Russell helmed Oscar-winning films American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook, but hasn't released a feature since 2015's Joy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

This will be Swift's first film since 2019's critically panned Cats, which was a musical adaptation of the long-running Andrew Lloyd Webber stage show. The film also starred Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo.

Swift played Bombalurina, an impish orange Bengal cat, who is a loyal henchwoman to the nefarious Macavity (Elba).

Previous film credits for Swift also include the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine's Day, which featured an ensemble cast including Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel. Swift played high-school student Felicia, enjoying the freshness of new love with her boyfriend Willy (played by Taylor Lautner).

Swift also had a role in the dystopian drama The Giver, as well as a voice role in the Dr Seuss animated film The Lorax. In 2020, she was also the star of Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Despite roles on screen over the years, she's also kept busy with her music. During the pandemic, Swift released two acclaimed albums, Folklore and Evermore, back-to-back.

Earlier this year, she made history as she won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Folklore, becoming the first woman to win Album of the Year for the third time (she also won for 2010's Fearless and 2016's 1989).

