'A Quiet Place Part II' sets US box office alight as it makes pandemic-era record

You can almost hear the collective sigh of relief from studio executives across Hollywood.

After a brutal year for the film industry, the North American box office is finally showing signs of life again.

That's mostly thanks to John Krasinski's post-apocalyptic thriller A Quiet Place Part II. The sequel collected a roaring $48 million in domestic cinemas between Friday and Sunday, exceeding expectations and posting the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era.

The Paramount Pictures film, currently playing in 3,726 venues across North America, is expected to generate a sizeable $58m through Memorial Day on Monday.

Those ticket sales are significant because it's not far off from what the film was projected to make prior to the pandemic, with an original release date of March 2020.

The original A Quiet Place opened to $50m in 2018, meaning the studio's decision to hold the follow-up film until cinemas reopened to a significant degree proved to be prudent.

A Quiet Place Part II, which features Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as a family forced to live in near-silence, has the benefit of getting an exclusive theatrical release. It will move to Paramount Plus, the streaming service owned by its parent company ViacomCBS, in 45 days.

About 75 per cent of US cinemas have reopened, with many locations still facing capacity restrictions.

Recent releases, including Warner Bros' Godzilla vs Kong and Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon, premiered simultaneously on digital platforms.

Despite its hybrid rollout on HBO Max, Godzilla vs Kong previously boasted the best start since Covid-19 hit, with $32m for the three-day weekend and $48m in its first five days on the big screen.

This weekend's other major release, Disney's live-action Cruella starring Emma Stone, pulled in promising numbers for a film that's currently playing on Disney+ in the US. The movie, a punk rock origin story about the puppy-hating 101 Dalmatians villain, is estimated to bring in $21.3m from 3,892 cinemas over the three-day weekend and $26.5m through to Monday.

Internationally, Cruella – which is in UAE cinemas – has posted $16.1m from 29 overseas countries. That brings its total earnings to $37.4m globally, with projections of $42.6m through to Memorial Day.

Elsewhere at the domestic box office, the horror film Spiral – starring Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson – slid to third place in its third weekend of release. The chilling instalment in the gruesome Saw franchise added another $2.1m, taking its US tally to $20m.

Jason Statham's Wrath of Man landed in fourth place with $2m. After a month in cinemas, the vigilante action-adventure has grossed $22.7m.

Raya and the Last Dragon rounded out the top five on US box office charts. The family-friendly cartoon made $1.9m in its 13th weekend of release, amassing $51m to date.

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Huroob Ezterari Director: Ahmed Moussa Starring: Ahmed El Sakka, Amir Karara, Ghada Adel and Moustafa Mohammed Three stars

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

Brief scores: Toss: Northern Warriors, elected to field first Bengal Tigers 130-1 (10 ov) Roy 60 not out, Rutherford 47 not out Northern Warriors 94-7 (10 ov) Simmons 44; Yamin 4-4

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India