Review: Disney’s 'Cruella' is a wickedly entertaining flick that breathes new life into the famous villain

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Let’s face it, Cruella de Vil has long been a bit of a stereotypical, maybe even unimaginative, villain.

First introduced in Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians, and then showcased several times on the big screen over the years, her motivations have always been the same – to kidnap Dalmatian puppies and make a coat out of their fur.

It's the sort of goal that is so outwardly evil it almost seems bizarre in hindsight. Why Dalmatians? Surely, you don't need to harm puppies to create a stellar coat? Well, the new live-action Disney film Cruella, with Emma Stone starring as the titular character, attempts to answer these questions and more in a wickedly entertaining origins story.

I've never been a fan of the 101 Dalmatians movies, but as this film makes clear, you don't need to be to enjoy it. If anything, Cruella could hold as a stand-alone for anyone who simply enjoys high fashion, bold characters, fast plots and, well, adorable dogs.

Set in 1970s London, Cruella starts at the beginning: the titular character's birth. Through scenes interspersed with voice-over, you're immediately enthralled by the young monochrome-haired character, originally named Estella, who lives by her own rules, doesn't mind making a little mischief and is confident enough to declare herself a "genius".

Despite the fact she's a skilled thief, fashion is where her heart truly belongs, so it isn't long before fate, talent and a bit of fibbing gets her an apprenticeship with Baroness von Hellman, excellently played by Emma Thompson.

As the head of a fashion house, Hellman does bear a certain resemblance to The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly, which is probably where the numerous comparisons between both characters stem from. And with Estella in the role of her understated yet talented assistant, this does give off the same vibes as the Meryl Streep film.

However, it isn’t long before a complicated history – and the need for revenge – has Estella unleash her alter ego, Cruella. This sets off a sequence of events that involve brilliant ensembles, high-speed chases, heists and daring fashion shows, all set to a lively and high-spirited soundtrack.

The plot is fast-paced to really pack in all the events, and that's a good thing, because a lull would have you wondering about certain plot holes. But it certainly does what it aims to do: show the legendary Cruella de Vil in a new, maybe even relatable, light, as an antihero whose reputation is tarnished by the media. She admits she may be a little "mad", but that's also what's needed to get the job done.

One of the biggest criticisms of the movie, made when it was first announced, was of its very existence. After all, there has been several unnecessary prequels over the years, each attempting to focus on famous, well-loved characters, as a cash grab.

"In every lull in the film, I found myself trying to figure out why exactly Cruella exists, entertaining as it is," The Verge reviewer Alex Cranz said.

A OScott of The New York Times wasn't a fan, either. "Its main purpose is to remind you that other movies exist, which might describe Disney's current business strategy as a whole," he said.

Writing for RogerEbert.com, Matt Zoller Seitz had issues with the script. "The Cruella screenplay is in that vein, or sometimes it tries to be. But it's a mess, and it often seems to pause to remind itself that it's supposed to have something to do with 101 Dalmatians," he said.

They're right. There's absolutely no need for this movie, as it fits the profile of yet another famous character origin story, led by a star cast. But, for the purpose of pure entertainment, I'm very glad it exists.

Cruella is in UAE cinemas from Thursday

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Brief scores: ​​​​​​Toss: Pakhtunkhwa Zalmi, chose to field ​Environment Agency: 193-3 (20 ov)

Ikhlaq 76 not out, Khaliya 58, Ahsan 55 Pakhtunkhwa Zalmi: 194-2 (18.3 ov)

Afridi 95 not out, Sajid 55, Rizwan 36 not out Result: Pakhtunkhwa won by 8 wickets

