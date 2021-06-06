‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit-and-run in New York City

No arrests have been made after the incident, which left the actor, 65, with 'substantial injuries', according to her manager

'Gone Girl' and 'Cocktail' actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalised in critical condition Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City a day earlier, her manager said. AP
Gone Girl and Cocktail actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalised in critical condition on Saturday after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager said.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Centre on Friday evening as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said.

Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Ben Affleck, and Rosamund Pike (on the poster) in the first photo released by 20th Century Fox for the much anticipated movie, Gone Girl. Dec.29, 2013. At left are Lisa Banes and David Clennon. CREDIT: Courtesy 20th Century Fox *** Local Caption *** blog.Gone.Girl.jpg
Lisa Banes and David Clennon along with Ben Affleck in 'Gone Girl'. Courtesy 20th Century Fox

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 6.30pm on Friday reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old female pedestrian lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided female to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” the NYPD told Variety magazine.

According to a representative for Banes, the driver of the vehicle ran a red light when hitting her, indicating that Banes had the right of way when crossing the street.

Friends of the actress told the New York Post Banes was visiting the city from Los Angeles.

“She loves, loves, loves New York,” friend Cynthia Crossen, was quoted as saying. “She’s an LA girl but she spent so many happy years here.”

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

– Additional reporting by AP

