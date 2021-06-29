Eid Al Adha: five Egyptian films coming this holiday, from ‘El Arif’ to ‘Qamar 14’

Fresh from a successful Ramadan television season, the Egyptian entertainment industry is preparing to release a spate of high-profile films in time for the Eid Al Adha holidays.

While the exact dates of Eid Al Adha will depend on the sighting of the Moon, the predicted four-day holiday period is expected to start on Monday, July 19.

In preparation for the break, Egyptian film studios are ready to release films either in the run-up to, or during, the holidays.

Some productions, such as Tamer Hosny’s Mesh Ana, have already premiered, while Al Baad La Yazhab L Al Mazoun Maratayen, starring Karim Abdel Aziz, will be screened on Wednesday, July 7.

A number of films that were delayed due to the pandemic, such as El Arif, will also premiere in time for Eid, in a sign of an industry back on its feet.

In July, popular satirist Mohamed Henedy will also return with his first film in four years.

Here are five films to check out during the Eid Al Adha break.

1. ‘Al Baad La Yazhab L Al Mazoun Maratayen’: Wednesday, July 7

The comedy features a quality cast led by Aziz, Dina El Sherbiny and Bayoumi Fouad.

Translated to “some people don't go to the marriage celebrant twice”, the plot follows a famous television personality striving to save his marriage. In the process, he seeks advice from lawyers, friends and loyal viewers.

2. 'El Arif': Wednesday, July 14

Delayed several times due to the pandemic, cinema-goers will finally get the chance to see Ahmed Ezz's much-hyped heist film this Eid.

The Egyptian star plays a down-on-his-luck cybercrime expert named Younis. With finances stretched and facing the prospect of losing his family, Younis uses his skill to plot the perfect cybercrime by hacking into a bank and stealing its funds.

More than having the police on his trail, Younis is pursued by a local crime gang with a vested interest in the looted bank.

El Arif boasts a high-voltage supporting cast including Ahmed Fahmy and Carmen Bsaibes.

3. ‘Qamar 14’: Thursday, July 15

This is one of Eid Al Adha's most-discussed releases, thanks to its sprawling cast and concept.

Qamar 14 is set within the space of one evening. Under a full Moon, five non-related couples confront their challenges in order for their relationships to survive.

The ensemble cast includes Khaled El Nabawy, Ghada Adel, Shereen Reda and Yasmine Rais.

4. ‘Mousa’: Sunday, July 18

Not to be confused with last year’s hit drama with Mohamed Ramadan, Mousa, also starring Aziz, is a sci-fi thriller about an engineer who wants to build Egypt’s first robot. The motivation behind the project, however, is to avenge his father's suspicious death. Before long, authorities and shadowy figures are on his trail.

Mousa also features Eyad Nassar and Asma Abulyazeid.

5. ‘El Ens W Al Nems’: Monday, July 19

Much-loved comic actor Henedy returns to the big screen after four years – not for want of trying. With the production of 2020 film King Size still delayed due to Covid-19, Henedy managed to complete El Ens W Al Nems in time for Eid.

Starring alongside Menna Shalaby, the actor plays a poor civil servant who becomes the object of neighbourhood ridicule due to his profession. His partner (Shalaby) can't help, as she has problems of her own.

While the plot for Henedy's film may be flimsy in nature, it only allows him more room to display his masterful improvisational skills, which will undoubtedly have viewers roaring with laughter.

