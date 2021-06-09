Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy named as new Unicef ambassador for Middle East and North Africa

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund appointed Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy as the new regional ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa.

The Molasses star took up the role during an appointment ceremony this week, which was held via video conferencing.

“I am truly excited about this new role,” he said. “I am delighted to continue to work with Unicef to advocate for children’s rights across the region.”

Helmy has previously worked with Unicef in Egypt, acting as an ambassador at country level, and participating in events advocating for children’s protection and empowerment.

In his new role, he will focus on promoting children's rights and awareness of early childhood development issues at a wider regional level.

“Actor Ahmed Helmy is no stranger to the Unicef family,” said Ted Chaiban, Unicef regional director for Mena . “We are grateful for all of his substantial contributions raising awareness on important issues including positive parenting, early childhood development and campaigns against bullying. We look forward to Helmy continuing this important work at a regional level.”

Helmy’s wife, actress Mona Zaki, is also a Unicef ambassador. In 2018, the couple were part of Egypt’s first national anti-bullying campaign. The pair also visited Za atari refugee camp in Jordan the same year, where they met with Syrian children and families.