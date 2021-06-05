Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’ trailer released

The trailer for Roadrunner, a documentary about American celebrity chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain has dropped.

Due for a July 16 release, the film is to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11.

The documentary, directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (Keith Richards: Under the Influence, 20 Feet from Stardom), explores the life of the celebrated chef, who died of suicide in Kaysersberg-Vignoble, France, on June 8, 2018, aged 61.

It is to feature old footage of Bourdain, as well as interviews with chefs David Chang and Eric Ripert.