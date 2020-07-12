Amitabh Bachchan in a 'stable' condition in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan is in a stable condition, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday, when giving an update on the beloved actor's health, after he was hospitalised with Covid-19.

The Bollywood star, 77, tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in India on Saturday. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also tested positive and is "stable with mild symptoms", say authorities.

Both father and son confirmed that they tested positive for the highly infectious virus on Twitter. They have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Minutes after Amitabh, known as Big B among fans, tweeted that he had contracted the virus, Abhishek confirmed that he had also tested positive.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Amitabh's wife, Jaya, has tested negative, however, Abhishek's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, 8, have both tested positive. Jaya will be tested again, say authorities.

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with their daughter, Aaradhya. All three have tested positive for Covid-19. EPA

“A total of 16 people from the family have been tested, including guards and maids. Other reports will come tomorrow,” said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's commissioner, Suresh Kakani. “As Aishwarya and Aaradhya are both asymptomatic, BMC will take a written declaration from them if they want to take treatment at home. Or else, they will also be shifted to hospital.”

Sanitisation is under way at Amitabh's Mumbai home. A sanitisation team have been photographed spraying disinfectant in the compound and on cars parked outside.

BMC officials hang a notice on the main door of the residence of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, after he tested positive for Covid-19. AFP

In June, India's film industry reopened sets and resumed shoots after a hiatus caused by a nationwide lockdown in late March.

However, there are strict rules in place and actors over the age of 65 are barred from being on set – a rule that affected Amitabh.

Filmmakers are barred from shooting wedding scenes or fight sequences that have long been Bollywood staples, with kissing and embracing scenes also off limits.

Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in India. According to John Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 849,000 people in the country and killed more than 22,000.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm kick-off UAE) Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Cologne (5.30pm) Mainz v Arminia Bielefeld (5.30pm) Augsburg v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich (8.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg (10.30pm) Sunday VfB Stuttgart v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin (8pm)

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!