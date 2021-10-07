Bond actor Daniel Craig receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Days after his final film as James Bond premiered in London, Daniel Craig was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 007 agent's pink and terrazzo star, the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame, is located on the appropriately numbered 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. It is also fittingly placed next to that of Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985.

Daniel Craig's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. EPA

“I never thought I'd hear myself say this but you know, it's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” joked Craig at the unveiling ceremony. “If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

No Time to Die marks Craig's fifth and final outing as the suave British Secret Service agent, ending a role that has spanned 15 years. After three delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, the film garnered about $121 million globally at the box office on its opening weekend.

Rami Malek, who plays villain Safin in No Time to Die, was present to celebrate Craig’s latest accolade. Malek shared his memories of meeting the British actor for the first time.

Rami Malek was present at the star inauguration ceremony for Daniel Craig. EPA

"Having sought me out, he grabs me by the shoulders and he says: 'It's going to be OK.' And it seems like a funny thing to say to a guy who happens to be playing a super villain and your nemesis, but that's just the kind of guy Daniel is," Malek said.

"He's as fastidious about his craft as he is about his empathy for everyone around him. He has this ability to hold these two potentially opposing things at the same time, and an incredible amount of talent and responsibility and an incredible warmth and an acute awareness for what those around him need," said Malek.

Craig will next appear in Shakespeare's Macbeth on Broadway next March.