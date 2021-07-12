Saudi Arabia's Ithra unveils two films at Cannes 2021

Two films from Saudi Arabia will showcase the kingdom’s budding movie industry at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Produced by the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, also known as Ithra, the two titles unveiled at the Saudi Pavilion will be shot extensively across Saudi Arabia and feature local talent.

The first film by Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohamed Hefzy, a known name at Cannes, is tentatively titled Sea of Sands. It’s a coming-of-age story centered around a young Bedouin orphan and a camel who form a special bond and embark on a journey across the kingdom.

The second film, by Saudi filmmaker Khalid Fahad, is called Valley Road, and follows the adventure of Ali, an autistic young man who gets lost on the way to see a doctor in a nearby village.

Both films are scheduled to be released in 2023.

Hefzy, a leading figure in the industry in the Middle East and Africa, has written, produced and co-produced nearly 40 feature films in Egypt, the US, the UK and the Arab world. Three of his films have featured in the official selection at Cannes as well as a fourth title, Feathers, in the prestigious Critics’ Week section this year.

Hefzy also produced Emirati director Ali F Mostafa's acclaimed 2014 film From A to B.

“Ithra has played a significant role in supporting independent filmmakers from Saudi Arabia at a critical time just as the kingdom’s booming film industry begins to take shape,” said Hefzy. “I am thrilled to work with them and all the Saudi and Arab talent who will be joining this exciting project.”

Apart from commissioning projects, Ithra is also the driving force behind several initiatives supporting the kingdom’s film industry. The 300-seat Ithra Cinema, which supports art house flicks, is home to Saudi Film Days and the Ithra Film Society. Ithra also organises the annual Saudi Film Festival.

Ithra Film Production, one of the largest film producers in Saudi Arabia, has produced 20 films and helped dozens of filmmakers bring their dreams to life.

