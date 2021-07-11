Cannes Film Festival 2021: stars deliver unadulterated drama at weekend's red carpets

The French Riviera continues to attract Hollywood's finest, with the Cannes Film Festival in full swing.

The cinematic event, which began last Tuesday and runs until Saturday, held a number of premieres and press conferences at the weekend, bringing together a host of stars including Matt Damon, Sean Penn and Jessica Chastain.

However, the drama wasn't just found on the screens of the festival's cinemas; there was also plenty to be seen on the red carpets in the past few days.

Marion Cotillard, Maggie Gyllenhaal and model Taylor Hill were among those to don their finest for a stroll to the Palais des Festivals, along with the likes of former French first lady Carla Bruni and legendary actress Catherine Deneuve.

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, meanwhile, attended a Dior dinner, as Lebanese presenter Raya Abirached appeared at the premiere of Flag Day.

A smattering of regional labels, including Lebanon's Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab and Nicolas Jebran were championed at Cannes, however the weekend's most memorable looks go to Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith and model Tina Kunakey, who amped up the theatrics in feathered Gucci and caped Valentino, respectively.

Cannes, now in its 74th year, brings together some of the film industry's most highly anticipated titles, as well as some of the silver screen's most famous faces.

The festival, which was delayed until July from its usual May dates with the aim of being able to host in-person events once more, was cancelled entirely in 2020 owing to the pandemic.

This year, Cannes has introduced an advance booking system for screenings, those attending from outside the European Union must submit to regular Covid-19 testing, and mask-wearing is mandatory.