The biggest film comebacks of 2027: From Shrek and Avengers to The Blair Witch Project

Nostalgia will be at the forefront of some of the biggest films of 2027, with familiar superheroes, animated favourites and decades-old franchises all heading back to screens.

Some returns have been years in the making. Elsa and Anna will be back eight years after Frozen II, Shrek returns after a 17-year absence and Romy and Michele are reuniting three decades after their cult comedy first hit cinemas. Elsewhere, Spider-Man, the Avengers and The Lord of the Rings will add new chapters to their sprawling universes.

Reboots are also part of the mix, with Greta Gerwig beginning a new Narnia series and Michael B Jordan offering another take on The Thomas Crown Affair.

Here are the sequels, prequels and reboots worth keeping an eye on in 2027.

Sequels and prequels

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew (April 2027)

Netflix is bringing The Chronicles of Narnia back to the screen with a new adaptation of CS Lewis’s The Magician’s Nephew, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Meryl Streep, Emma Mackey and Daniel Craig.

The story explores the origins of Narnia, taking place before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and revealing how the magical world came into existence. Although published as the sixth book in Lewis’s series, The Magician’s Nephew is chronologically the first.

The film will launch Gerwig’s new take on the franchise, effectively serving as both a prequel to the familiar Narnia story and a reboot of the screen saga almost two decades after the last film. It will be the first Netflix film to get a wide theatrical release.

Shrek 5 (June 2027)

Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Mike Myers in Shrek 5. Photo: Universal Pictures / YouTube Show caption: Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Mike Myers in Shrek 5. Photo: Uni…

Seventeen years since Shrek Forever After, Shrek (Mike Myers) and Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) are coming back in Shrek 5. With much of the cast reprising their roles, including Diaz and Myers, as well as Eddie Murphy as Donkey, new additions to the cast include Zendaya and Skyler Gisondo.

A fun take on the fairy tale, the film is expected to follow Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona on an adventure in a rundown, crime-ridden kingdom called Further Further Away.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 2027)

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), left, with Miles G Morales (Jharrel Jerome) as The Prowler in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-verse. Photo: Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation Show caption: Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), left, with Miles G Morales (J…

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office in 2026, proving the enduring pulling power of the superhero. But the Spider-Man film arriving in 2027 belongs to a different universe entirely.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the third and final instalment in the animated trilogy centred on Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), following 2018's Into the Spider-Verse and 2023's Across the Spider-Verse. Unlike the live-action Brand New Day, which stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the animated series follows Miles as he encounters different versions of Spider-Man across the multiverse.

The new film picks up after Miles becomes trapped in an alternate dimension, as he attempts to find his way home and save his father while facing The Spot, a formidable villain capable of opening portals between dimensions.

A Quiet Place Part III (July 2027)

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place. Photo: Paramount Pictures Show caption: Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Another trilogy is set to conclude in 2027 with the third instalment in the A Quiet Place horror series, which has starred Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Cillian Murphy. Krasinski returns as writer and director.

The series of films follows the Abbott family as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world while fighting off alien creatures that hunt based on sound. This means that a simple whisper or misplaced footstep can cost a life.

Paramount Pictures is keeping plot details firmly under wraps for now, leaving fans to speculate about how the story will unfold and whether the third film will bring the original saga to a satisfying conclusion.

Frozen III (November 2027)

Frozen chronicles the adventures of sisters Anna and Elsa. Photo: Disney Show caption: Frozen chronicles the adventures of sisters Anna and Elsa. P…

Disney favourite Frozen will return to cinemas in November 2027, eight years after Frozen II was released in 2019. The third instalment will reunite sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) for another adventure in the kingdom of Arendelle.

The original 2013 movie introduced Elsa, Anna's older sister, who was born with supernatural powers that allow her to freeze items and her surroundings. Anna, on the other hand, was not gifted with the same abilities. Frozen II is a direct sequel to the first movie, where Elsa hears mysterious voices, which sets her on another adventure, resulting in her learning more about the origins of her own powers.

A new villain was teased at the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase earlier this month.

Avengers: Secret Wars (December 2027)

Marvel Studios announced back-to-back movies for its Avengers series, with Avengers: Doomsday coming in late 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars expected in December next year.

The film will be directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, but for now there is very little confirmed information about the plot.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum (December 2027)

Gollum (Andy Serkis) in The Return of the King. AFP Show caption: Gollum (Andy Serkis) in The Return of the King. AFP

The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains one of the most popular series of all time.

For this film, the original director Peter Jackson is taking on a producer role, with Andy Serkis taking on the role of director.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will serve as a prequel, set between the events of Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

There aren’t many confirmed plot details for the upcoming fantasy movie, but Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum. Other returning cast members include Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf the Grey, Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins and Lee Pace as King Thranduil, reprising his The Hobbit trilogy role. Viggo Mortensen is not returning as Aragorn; the role has been recast with Jamie Dornan playing a younger Strider/Aragorn.

Romy and Michele 2 (2027, exact date TBC)

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in 1997's Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. AFP Show caption: Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in 1997's Romy and Michele's Hi…

The 1997 cult-classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is getting a sequel in 2027. Directed by David Mirkin, the original follows two best friends who invent successful new lives for themselves as they prepare to attend their 10-year high school reunion.

Three decades later, Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) are set to return for another adventure. Plot details remain scarce, but the sequel will bring the eccentric best friends back together for the first time since the original film.

Remakes and reboots

The Thomas Crown Affair (March 2027)

Michael B Jordan is directing and starring in a new version of The Thomas Crown Affair, which he has described as a “reimagining” of the story. It will be the third film adaptation, following the 1968 original starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway and the 1999 remake with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

Jordan plays Thomas Crown, a wealthy businessman drawn into the world of high-stakes art theft, with Adria Arjona starring opposite him in a story that blends crime and romance.

The Blair Witch Project (September 2027)

Hugely popular horror film The Blair Witch Project will be back in cinemas next year.

The studio behind the film, Lionsgate, has described the film as coming back with a “new vision” that will “reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.” So fans shouldn't expect a straight remake of the 1999 original film.

Plot details have not yet been revealed.