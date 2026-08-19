Who is Agnez Mo, the Indonesian star with a major role in Reacher season 4?

For some viewers watching the new season of Reacher, Agnez Mo may be an unfamiliar face. But in Indonesia, she is anything but.

The singer and actress has been famous in her home country since childhood, building a career spanning more than three decades, one that has taken her from children's television and Indonesian soap operas to pop stardom and collaborations with some of the biggest names in American music.

Mo, 40, is now reaching a potentially vast new audience with one of the most prominent roles in season four of Reacher. Prime Video's hugely successful action series stars Alan Ritchson as former US Army military police investigator Jack Reacher. The show is based on British author Lee Child's best-selling series, published in 2009.

Who is Agnez Mo?

Agnez Mo is one of the biggest stars in Indonesia. Photo: Agnez Mo Show caption: Agnez Mo is one of the biggest stars in Indonesia. Photo: Ag…

Born Agnes Monica Muljoto in Jakarta on July 1, 1986, Mo entered the entertainment industry when she was six years old. She first became known as a child singer, releasing three children's albums during the 1990s, while also establishing herself as a television presenter.

By her teenage years, she had successfully moved into acting. Her breakthrough came in the 2001 Indonesian television drama Pernikahan Dini, in which she played a schoolgirl who becomes pregnant and is forced into an early marriage.

The role helped turn Mo into one of Indonesia's most prominent young stars. She went on to appear in a string of Indonesian television series and later appeared in Taiwanese productions including The Hospital and Romance in the White House.

Music became the focus of her adult career. Her 2003 album And the Story Goes marked her transition from child performer to pop star, followed by Whaddup A.. '?! in 2005 and Sacredly Agnezious in 2009.

As her profile grew, Mo also became an established figure on reality television, serving as a judge on Indonesian Idol and The Voice Indonesia.

Agnez Mo collaborated with producer Timbaland on Coke Bottle. Photo: Agnez Mo Show caption: Agnez Mo collaborated with producer Timbaland on Coke Bottle…

Having conquered much of the Indonesian entertainment industry, she turned her attention overseas. Her self-titled English-language album Agnez Mo arrived in 2013, followed by Coke Bottle, a collaboration with American rapper TI and producer Timbaland. She also collaborated with Chris Brown on the 2018 single Overdose, and has worked with artists including French Montana, Steve Aoki and Juicy J.

In 2019, Mo won the Social Star Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

More recently, she performed in Dubai in February, as part of the Krazy Super Concert, which featured a star-studded line-up of entertainers from South Korea, China and Indonesia.

Her international career has continued alongside her enormous following at home. Mo has amassed millions of followers across social media and is widely regarded as one of Indonesia's most successful entertainment exports. She currently has more than 30 million followers on Instagram.

What's Reacher season four about?

Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth, left, and Anggun as Amisha Hoth in Reacher season four. Photo: Prime Video Show caption: Agnez Mo as Lila Hoth, left, and Anggun as Amisha Hoth in Re…

Season four of Reacher is based on Gone Tomorrow, the 13th novel by Child, published in 2009.

The story begins when Reacher notices a distressed woman while travelling on a subway late at night. The encounter pulls him into a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful figures and ruthless adversaries.

Mo plays Lila Hoth, a new character who tells Reacher she has leukaemia and is searching for her biological father, Congressman John Sampson, in the hope he can become a bone-marrow donor. Her story soon becomes intertwined with Reacher's investigation, giving Mo a central role in the season's mystery.

The show also features Indonesia-born French singer Anggun, who plays Lila's mother, Amisha Hoth.

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How popular is Reacher?

Reacher has become one of Prime Video's biggest original series since its debut in 2022.

The show is based on Child's long-running series of novels about Jack Reacher, a former US Army military police investigator who travels across the US without a permanent home and repeatedly finds himself drawn into criminal investigations.

Ritchson took over the role for television after Tom Cruise previously played the character in the films Jack Reacher in 2012 and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016.

The Prime Video adaptation quickly found a large audience, becoming the platform's most-viewed release of 2023. Season three attracted 54.6 million viewers worldwide during its first 19 days, making it Prime Video's most-watched returning season at the time.

Amazon has continued to expand the franchise. Reacher was renewed for a fifth season before season four had its premiere, while Maria Sten's character Frances Neagley is also getting her own spin-off series, Neagley.

New episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays, with the eight-episode season concluding on September 16