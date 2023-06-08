Blind teenager Putri Ariani's audition for America's Got Talent goes viral

Indonesian singer Putri Ariani's audition for America’s Got Talent is going viral.

The video clip of the blind teenager has already amassed more than eight million views in just one day since it was uploaded on to YouTube.

During her audition, Putri, 17, got behind the piano to perform a soulful original song called Loneliness that impressed not only the crowd but judges too.

However, judge Simon Cowell asked for a second song, to which she replied, “this song is special for you, Simon” before singing a powerful cover of Elton John’s Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word. She again received a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

“We are all mesmerised by you, your voice. You're an angel,” said judge Sofia Vergara.

“A lot of people don’t believe in angels and I think one just landed on our stage. You are a superstar,” added judge Howie Mandel.

“You sounded so beautiful tonight, especially the very first song that you sang,” said judge Heidi Klum – to which Putri replied saying the song was an original.

Afterwards, the singer shared her dreams of one day attending Juilliard and becoming a famous singer like Whitney Houston. She also said she wanted to win a Grammy Award one day.

“I think we're all feeling the same thing. You're 17. You write songs. You've got an amazing distinctive voice. And I mean really, really good. You have kind of a glow about you,” Cowell said.

“I don’t know whether this is gonna make a difference or not, however…,” before pressing the golden buzzer to automatically send her through to the live shows.

He gushed, “You are, I think, one of the best singers we’ve ever had on our show,” as Putri thanked him for making her dreams come true.

This isn’t her first time on the Got Talent stage as she previously won Indonesia's Got Talent in 2014 when she was only eight years old.