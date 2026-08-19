Niu Lai: How a 'terrible' Chinese animated film became an unlikely box-office hit

How did a low-budget, low-quality animated film become a surprise smash hit at the Chinese box office?

Niu Lai, which translates to “the cow is coming”, is an 86-minute animation about a calf and a skylark whose relationship develops over the course of an abstract dream sequence.

Made by just two people over five years, the film is the work of Sun Lifang and his mother Xin Yumeng, who served as its writers, directors, voice actors and producers.

Niu Lai was released on August 5, largely without a marketing campaign: there were no trailers, no stills and no interviews to generate interest. The only promotional material reportedly released was a single poster, designed in the style of a traditional Chinese painting, which offered few clues about what audiences could expect.

The theatrical release poster for Niu Lai. Photo: Dalian Jingyuan Culture Media Show caption: The theatrical release poster for Niu Lai. Photo: Dalian Jin…

According to Chinese media, even the film's distributor had been advised against releasing it because of its quality, but he decided to press ahead because he is a friend of the directors.

Yet what initially appeared destined to disappear from cinemas almost unnoticed has become an unlikely viral sensation. Here’s everything to know about the film that became a box-office hit if only because audiences heard how bad it was.

What is Niu Lai about?

The film features a timid young calf named Niu Lai. Photo: Dalian Jingyuan Culture Media Show caption: The film features a timid young calf named Niu Lai. Photo: D…

Niu Lai follows a newborn calf and a skylark as they form an unlikely friendship and journey through a surreal, dreamlike world. Rather than following a conventional narrative, the film unfolds as a series of abstract encounters and adventures.

Why did it go viral?

After its release on August 5, the film reportedly made just 7,700 yuan (Dh4,193) during its first 10 days in cinemas, with fewer than 300 people nationwide buying a ticket. By August 14, only four cinemas were reportedly still showing it.

Then, word began to spread online.

Discussion about the film's unusual plot and simple animation began to gain traction on Chinese social media, where curiosity quickly turned it into a viral sensation. Rather than putting audiences off, its reputation for poor quality encouraged people to head to cinemas to see for themselves just how bad it really was.

The attention transformed what had been one of the year's most obscure releases into an unlikely box-office success, earning millions of yuan in the process.

Why do people say Niu Lai is so bad?

Much of the attention surrounding Niu Lai has focused on its animation, which viewers have compared to something made using basic computer software rather than a film intended for cinemas.

Viewers have also pointed to its unusual plot, sketchy voice acting and sometimes confusing storytelling, with scenes appearing to move from one to another without much explanation.

Rather than putting people off, however, the criticism has had the opposite effect. Clips and comments about the film have spread across Chinese social media, encouraging curious viewers to buy tickets simply to see just how substandard Niu Lai is.

Can I watch it in the UAE?

For now, no. Niu Lai is currently only showing in China. However, it has been announced that there’s an international release scheduled for Singapore on September 1.