How to apply for Dubai's first stop-motion animation programme

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is accepting applications for Harakat Sikka, a practical stop-motion animation training course as part of the Sikka platform.

The programme aims to develop visual storytelling skills among young creatives and support the growth of the animation sector in Dubai.

What is stop-motion animation?

A filmmaking technique in which physical objects are moved slowly between individually photographed frames, stop-motion animation creates the illusion of movement when played back. It often involves puppets and clay figures and is known for its handcrafted appearance.

Some of the most famous films that use the technique are Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit by the UK's Aardman Animations, as well as Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Henry Selick.

Who can apply?

Harakat Sikka is open to UAE nationals and residents aged 18 and above. It is intended for students, artists, filmmakers, writers and designers who are interested in learning the basics of stop-motion animation. Applicants do not need any previous experience to apply.

What is the programme like?

The course will run from August 18 to September 26 at House 436 in Al Shindagha. It will be limited to 10 participants to maintain what organisers describe as “a focused, small-group environment".

Sessions will take place three times a week, offering structured and practical instruction in all aspects of animation. Workshops will be led by Boubaker Boukhari, a director and artist recognised for his experimental, folklore-inspired work in stop-motion.

Harakat Sikka has opened applications until August 8. Photo: Sikka Platform

Participants will be introduced to each stage of the animation process – beginning with concept development and storyboarding, followed by character design, visual and audio production, and then editing. The programme will also include guidance on how to prepare completed projects for festival submission and distribution. The course concludes with a public screening of the participants’ short films at the Sikka Art and Design Festival.

How can people apply?

To apply, candidates need to submit a short-written response outlining their interest in animation and their reasons for applying. Applicants may also include a CV or creative portfolio to support their submission if they wish to do so. The deadline for applications is August 8, and submissions must be made through the official Dubai Culture website.

What is Sikka?

The Sikka platform is a Dubai Culture initiative that supports emerging talent across the visual arts, design, film and literature. It builds on the momentum of the annual Sikka Art and Design Festival and extends its spirit year-round through residencies, workshops and collaborative projects. The platform provides space, mentorship and professional development for young artists, with a particular focus on engaging local voices and encouraging experimentation. Harakat Sikka is one of several training programmes launched under the platform to provide access to practical tools and artistic guidance in a supportive, community-centred setting.

The latest festival ran from January 31 to February 9. The festival was spread across 19 houses in the Al Shindagha neighbourhood, its courtyards and along Dubai Creek. It featured installations, sculptures and interactive spaces. More than 450 workshops, talks and panel discussions were also held across the eight days, as well as 100 live performances, 13 theatrical shows and six orchestral performances.

