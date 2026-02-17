Police rule out foul play in death of Israeli producer Dana Eden who worked on Apple TV's Tehran

Authorities have ruled out foul play in the death of Israeli producer Dana Eden, who was found dead in her hotel room in Athens on Sunday.

The body of Eden, 52, an Emmy Award-winning producer of the Apple TV+ spy thriller Tehran, was discovered after her brother made several unsuccessful attempts to contact her, local reports said.

Greek police said the case is being treated as suicide based on evidence and testimonies. A ⁠probe into the incident is under way, police said.

News of Eden’s death was followed by speculation in Israeli media linking it to the show’s content. Tehran centres on Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, an Iranian-born spy recruited to infiltrate Iran and dismantle the country’s nuclear programme.

A man stands in front of the hotel where Dana Eden's body was found. AFP

Eden was in Athens filming the fourth season of the series. The Greek city has doubled up for Tehran since season one.

Production company Donna and Shula Productions issued a statement on Monday, saying reports linking Eden’s death to “criminal or national background are not true and not grounded”, and urged media outlets to refrain from publishing unverified claims.

“We call on the media and the public to behave responsibly and sensibly,” the company wrote on Facebook. “This is a moment of great pain for family, friends and colleagues. We ask that Dana’s dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected.”

The first season of Tehran premiered in 2020 and has since received positive reviews. Hollywood star Glenn Close appeared in the second season, while Hugh Laurie joined the cast in season three.