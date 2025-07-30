Egyptian actor Lotfy Labib dies aged 77

Actor Lotfy Labib died aged 77 on Tuesday, confirmed the Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at St Mark's Church in Heliopolis, Cairo.

“Indeed we belong to God, and indeed to Him we shall return,” read the syndicate’s Facebook statement. “The Actors’ Syndicate, under the leadership of Dr Ashraf Zaki and the board of directors, mourns with deep sorrow the passing of the esteemed artist Lotfy Labib. We extend our sincere condolences to his honourable family, praying that God bestows His vast mercy upon him and grants his loved ones patience and solace in this painful loss.”

Labib reportedly spent his final days in a Cairo hospital after complications arose from surgery to remove a tumour in his throat. A stroke in 2017 had already curtailed his screen roles and public appearances.

Tributes have poured in from his peers, with Egyptian actor Karim Abdel Aziz describing Labib as a “professor” of the craft. “I was honoured to work with him many times. He was always the kind, cultured artist,” said Aziz.

Actor Youssef El Sherif said: “May God have mercy on the great artist Lotfy Labib and grant patience to his family and loved ones.”

Born in 1947 in the town of Tahta in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Sohag, Labib began acting after completing his military service, in which he served on the frontline during the 1973 Yom Kippur War – an experience he recounted in his 2010 Arabic memoir Battalion 26.

Labib's career spanned four decades. Photo: Facebook

He went on to appear in more than 350 roles across film, television and theatre, and was renowned for his dynamic range – naturally inhabiting both comedic and dramatic parts. One of his most celebrated roles came in Adel Imam’s 2005 political satire The Embassy in the Building, where he played an Israeli ambassador.

Labib’s quiet authority on screen also made him a natural fit for paternal roles – and he was often cast as a doctor, judge or government official. His final film role came in the 2024 comedy Ana W Ibn Khalti, alongside Bayoumi Fouad.

