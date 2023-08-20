Oman film festival to return in November 'as vehicle to unearth' talent

Window open for entries to Al Batinah showcase, with organisers keen to advance 'pivotal role' of cinema industry

The theme of this year's Al Batinah International Film Festival is 'Human Relationship with Land'. Photo: Oman News Agency
Evelyn Lau author image
Evelyn Lau
Aug 20, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Al Batinah International Film Festival is returning for its second iteration.

The event will run from November 12 to 15 at South Al Batinah. This year's theme is titled Human Relationship with Land. The festival is organised by the Omani Film Association in cooperation and aims to help young people in the local film industry, celebrating the country's cinema as well as welcoming international success.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Ajmi, director of the festival, said the event is a platform for filmmakers to showcase their creativity and exchange insights and experiences.

“We recognise the pivotal role of cinema in narrating stories and fortifying cultural and human connections,” he said. “This festival serves as a vehicle to unearth both Omani and international talents in the film industry.”

“The ultimate goal is to promote culture and human values.”

Read More
Netflix and Arab cultural fund to train female filmmakers in region

This year’s festival will have awards in several categories such as Omani and international short narrative film and Omani and international short documentary.

“The festival places Oman on the global cinema map and presents Omani governorates to the world, introducing them at film forums, while inspiring Omani filmmakers by recognising and featuring their work,” said Humaid Al Ameri, chairman of Oman Film Society.

Filmmakers have until October 1 to submit their works to the festival’s competition, which can be done through its official website.

Last year, films from across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, were submitted.

More information is available at www.albatinahfilm.com

Updated: August 20, 2023, 7:45 AM
OmanFilm festivals

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture from a Middle Eastern perspective

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

The Arts Edit

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

WEEKEND EDITION
More from The National