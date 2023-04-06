Michael K Williams: Dealer pleads guilty in death of The Wire actor

Irvin Cartagena 'dealt the fatal dose' that killed actor, US district attorney says

Actor Michael K Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. AP
AFP
Apr 06, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A drug dealer has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to The Wire actor Michael K Williams, leading to his death.

Irvin Cartagena “sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City” and “dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K Williams”, said District Attorney Damian Williams in a statement.

Cartagena faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with the possibility of up to 40 years behind bars, after signing a plea agreement stipulating the mix he sold caused the actor's death.

READ MORE
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 20, 2019, US actor Lance Reddick arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Angel Has Fallen" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California. - Actor Lance Reddick who played steely Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in hit TV show "The Wire" has died, his publicist said Friday. He was 60. Reddick, who also appeared in the "John Wick" series of films opposite Keanu Reeves, was found dead at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles, trade title TMZ reported. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Lance Reddick, The Wire and John Wick actor, dies aged 60

Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the acclaimed television series, died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2021.

The 54-year-old, who played a Baltimore stickup man in the groundbreaking show, was found dead in his apartment in New York.

Cartagena was among four men charged in February with conspiracy to distribute the tainted heroin that killed Williams.

Prosecutors said the co-conspirators “continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight” for several months near residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after they learnt of the actor's death.

Fentanyl is a synthetic and extremely potent opioid, about 50 times stronger than heroin. The US Drug Enforcement Administration has called it the “deadliest drug threat facing this country”.

This image released by HBO shows Michael K Williams in a scene from Lovecraft Country. HBO / AP

This image released by HBO shows Michael K Williams in a scene from Lovecraft Country. HBO / AP

Cartagena, who also went by the name “Green Eyes”, was arrested in Puerto Rico in early February, a day before the other three men were taken into custody in Manhattan.

The New York Police Department sent an undercover informant to buy drugs from the group and recorded a conversation in which one denied selling fentanyl-laced drugs, though tests detected both heroin and fentanyl in the substances, prosecutors said.

The Emmy-nominated actor died from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” New York's chief medical examiner ruled.

Williams had been hailed for his role in The Wire, in which he played a gay armed robber who specialised in holding up drug dealers.

He was also well known for the role of Albert “Chalky” White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

His work attracted the attention of a future president, with then-senator Barack Obama calling Omar “a fascinating character”.

The actor had spoken openly of his past struggles with drug addiction and had told US media that he had spent much of his earnings from The Wire on narcotics.

Updated: April 06, 2023, 2:57 PM
Editor's picks
More from the national