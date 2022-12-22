The Academy announces Oscars shortlists for 10 categories, including international film

There is one month to go until the nominations are announced for the 95th Academy Awards. However, ahead of the full list reveal, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 10 categories, including International Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film and Original Song.

The shortlist announces the crop of films that will advance to the next round of voting. Come the release of the official nominations in January, the shortlist will be reduced to five movies per category — excluding the Best Picture Award, which has 10 nominees.

The shortlist for International Feature Film includes South Korea's Decision to Leave, Last Film Show from India and Moroccan film The Blue Caftan.

The Blue Caftan, directed by Maryam Touzani, is the story of a middle-aged tailor and his wife who run a traditional kaftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest cities. However, their relationship and life is turned upside down and re-examined with the arrival of a handsome new apprentice.

Moroccan film The Blue Caftan is shortlisted for Best International Feature film at the Oscars

To qualify for the category, the feature-length films must be produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category for the 2023 awards.

The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Blonde were listed in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category; Netflix's First World War film All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water and Don't Worry Darling received Music (Original Score) nods; and Elvis, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Top Gun: Maverick were listed in the Sound category.

Taylor Swift is shortlisted for Best Original Song for Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing. AP Photo

The shortlist for Best Original Song was also announced, with a number of popular musical acts making the cut, bringing them one step closer to a potential Oscar nomination.

Giveon was listed for Time, featured in the film Amsterdam; Rihanna for Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Selena Gomez for My Mind & Me from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name; Lady Gaga for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick; and Taylor Swift for Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing. This would be the first Oscar nomination for Giveon, Gomez and Swift; Lady Gaga already has one Oscar win and two nominations to her name.

The nominations will be announced on January 24 and the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Oscar shortlists for 10 categories in full

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Documentary Short Film

American Justice on Trial: People v Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

International Feature Film

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

Time from Amsterdam

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto

Naatu Naatu from RRR

My Mind & Me from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Good Afternoon from Spirited

Applause from Tell It like a Woman

Stand Up from Till

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Dust & Ash from The Voice of Dust and Ash

Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba from White Noise

Animated Short Film

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Live Action Short Film

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick