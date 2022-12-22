The Academy announces Oscars shortlists for 10 categories, including international film

There is one month to go until the nominations are announced for the 95th Academy Awards. However, ahead of the full list reveal, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in 10 categories, including International Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film and Original Song.
The shortlist announces the crop of films that will advance to the next round of voting. Come the release of the official nominations in January, the shortlist will be reduced to five movies per category — excluding the Best Picture Award, which has 10 nominees.
The shortlist for International Feature Film includes South Korea's Decision to Leave, Last Film Show from India and Moroccan film The Blue Caftan.
The Blue Caftan, directed by Maryam Touzani, is the story of a middle-aged tailor and his wife who run a traditional kaftan store in one of Morocco’s oldest cities. However, their relationship and life is turned upside down and re-examined with the arrival of a handsome new apprentice.
To qualify for the category, the feature-length films must be produced outside the US with a predominantly non-English dialogue track. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible in the category for the 2023 awards.
The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Blonde were listed in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category; Netflix's First World War film All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water and Don't Worry Darling received Music (Original Score) nods; and Elvis, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Top Gun: Maverick were listed in the Sound category.
The shortlist for Best Original Song was also announced, with a number of popular musical acts making the cut, bringing them one step closer to a potential Oscar nomination.
Giveon was listed for Time, featured in the film Amsterdam; Rihanna for Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Selena Gomez for My Mind & Me from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name; Lady Gaga for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick; and Taylor Swift for Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing. This would be the first Oscar nomination for Giveon, Gomez and Swift; Lady Gaga already has one Oscar win and two nominations to her name.
The nominations will be announced on January 24 and the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Oscar shortlists for 10 categories in full
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
Documentary Short Film
American Justice on Trial: People v Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
International Feature Film
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Austria, Corsage
Belgium, Close
Cambodia, Return to Seoul
Denmark, Holy Spider
France, Saint Omer
Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
India, Last Film Show
Ireland, The Quiet Girl
Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Morocco, The Blue Caftan
Pakistan, Joyland
Poland, EO
South Korea, Decision to Leave
Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don't Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
Time from Amsterdam
Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Til You’re Home from A Man Called Otto
Naatu Naatu from RRR
My Mind & Me from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Good Afternoon from Spirited
Applause from Tell It like a Woman
Stand Up from Till
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Dust & Ash from The Voice of Dust and Ash
Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing
New Body Rhumba from White Noise
Animated Short Film
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
Live Action Short Film
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick