Shortlist announced for Dh1.2 million Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature

Sixteen books from six Arab countries have been shortlisted for the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature.

The award, now in its 13th year, is organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and supported by the Etisalat telecommunication company. The final winners of the Dh1.2 million prize will be announced at a ceremony held during the Sharjah International Book Fair 2021, which takes place from November 3 to 13.

The shortlisted books for the Early Reader category of the 2021 Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature are (I Wish You), (ABZ), (It is Simple), (Three Smart Foxes) and (My Hands).

The award comprises five categories.

Early Reader category

Shortlisted works in the Early Reader category include:

I Wish You written by Asma'a Amara, illustrated by Noha Mohammad and published by Dar El Shorouk in Egypt;

ABZ by Samar Mahfouz Baraj, illustrated by Sinan Hallak and published by Dar Al Saqi in Lebanon

It is Simple by Manar Hazzaa, illustrated by Basma Hosam and published by Al Alia Publishing House in Egypt

Three Smart Foxes by Amal Nasser, illustrated by Nadine Issa and published by Hekaiat Qamar Publishing in Saudi Arabia

My Hands by Rahima Belfar, illustrated by Besent Dawood and published by Al Alia Publishing House in Egypt

Picture Book category

Books in the running for the Picture Book prize include:

Akh by Manar Hazzaa, illustrated by Sohela Khalid and published by Al Alia Publishing House in Egypt

The Superhero by Nusaibah Al Azibi, illustrated by Hassan Manasra, and published by Dar Ashjar in the UAE

My Pants are Short on Me by Maria Daadoush, illustrated by Celeste Iris, and published by Al Salwa Publishing House in Jordan

Holes in my Sister's Brain! by Abeer Ali, illustrated by Gulnar Hajo and published by Hachette Antoine / Naufal in Lebanon

What if you Found an Angry Dragon in your House? by Amal Nasser, illustrated by Reem Al Askari and published by Hekaiat Qamar Publishing in Saudi Arabia.

Chapter Book category

In the Chapter Book category, shortlisted books include:

I Object! Dinosaurs are Not Extinct by Wiam Ahmed Mahmoud, illustrated by Hiam Safwat and published by Al Alia Publishing House in Egypt

The Orange Ball, by Tamara Samir Qashha, illustrated by Yeganeh Yaghoob and published by Al Yasmine Publishing House in Jordan

Young Adult category

Shortlisted works in the Young Adult category include:

Dates and Masala by Mohamed Zakaria Nabulsi, illustrated by Yasser Jueisa and published by W Publishing House in the UAE

It's Like you Grew a Flower in my Bangs by Anas Abu Rahma, illustrated by Ibrahim Jawabra, and published by Dinason Publishing in Palestine

Small Escape' by Afaf Tabbala, illustrated by Mariam Hani Abdel Salam, and published by Nahdet Misr Publishing House in Egypt.

A shortlist was not revealed for the Comics Book category as submissions reportedly did not meet the criteria.

A shortlist was not revealed for the Comics Book category as submissions reportedly did not meet the criteria.

The winning books will each receive Dh180,000, which will be divided equally between authors, illustrators and publishers. Additionally, as part of the award's Warsha programme, Dh300,000 will be dedicated to workshops on how to write and illustrate picture books.

The programme was launched in 2013 with the aim of discovering and nurturing a new generation of writers, illustrators and publishers.