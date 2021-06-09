21st Summer: Syrian artist Nasr Warour says farewell to Dubai in new solo show

Damascus, Dubai and now off to the US – Nasr Warour is marking his final moments in the UAE with a new show at XVA Gallery.

The exhibition 21st Summer refers to his 21 years in the country and features his paintings, sculptures and photographs.

Born and raised in Syria, Warour started his art studies in the mid-1980s, with sculpture as his primary medium. He continued his art education at the University of Damascus before leaving Syria in 1986.

His practice also evolved during this period, as he switched to painting and began working with large-scale pieces that depict a range of forms, from Cubist elements to calligraphic, vortex spirals.

'The Three Graces' by Nasr Warour. Courtesy the artist and XVA Gallery

His show at XVA Gallery, located in Dubai’s historical Al Fahidi district , includes works produced in the past two decades.

Warour’s The Three Graces from 2009 explores connection as several hands and figures attempt to reach and touch each other across the canvas. He goes even more abstract in 2012’s Rain Upwords, a textured piece with shapes reminiscent of landscapes.

Opening on Monday, June 21, the solo show is a gesture of gratitude to Dubai, says the artist.

“Ten years after moving to Dubai I showcased my work at Al Shamsi Art House in Sharjah. And today, as I start a new chapter, I am grateful to be getting the opportunity to say thanks to a city that has been my home for 21 years with this second [show]. These formative years cannot be measured by time but by success, love and peace,” he said .

XVA Gallery, which has been around since 2003 and has participated in fairs such as Art London and Art Basel Hong Kong, will show 21st Summer until Wednesday, July 21.

More information is at xvagallery.com