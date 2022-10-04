Mr Doodle's house — why this British artist scrawled over his entire £1.35 million mansion

British artist Sam Cox, more popularly known as Mr Doodle, has achieved his childhood dream of living in a house covered by doodle art.

Cox, 28, unveiled his two-year project, having covered his 12-room home in Kent, England, with his signature hand-drawn doodles. It took 900 litres of white emulsion paint, 401 cans of black spray paint, 286 bottles of black drawing paint and 2,296 pen nibs to complete.

"When I was a kid I wanted to live in a property completely covered in characters of my own creation. A DoodleLand filled with happy creatures that bring me joy when I see them. For me, that’s what I create art for, to make myself happy and to hopefully make others happy along the way," Cox said on Instagram.

He showed off his creation with a stop-motion film, which was created with 1,857 photographs taken over a two-year period from September 2020.

"The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation, it’s not CGI," he said.

Cox is already hugely popular on the internet, with his videos attracting millions on views. His Instagram account has more than 2.7 million followers.

He's not done shabbily in the art world either, and is the fifth bestselling artist currently, according to online resource artnet.com. His works have amassed nearly $4.7 million in sales, the website says.

Last year, he made headlines when a bidder agreed to pay close to $1 million for a green-and-black Mr Doodle canvas titled Spring (2019) at Tokyo Chuo Auction Company.

Cox, who paid £1.35 million ($1.53 million) for the Kent home that's now dubbed Doodle House, told The Sunday Times that the couple who sold him the home begged him not to doodle on it.

"They told me whatever you do, please don't doodle. I didn't listen," he said.

He lives in the Doodle House with his wife Alena and their dog, and now wants to doodle more houses in his neighbourhood and make a doodle town.

"The completion of the house is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form," he told Kent Online. "I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK."

