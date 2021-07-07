Belgium's Africa Museum vows to return looted Congolese artworks

Belgium's Africa Museum will begin the process of returning stolen art to the Democratic Republic of Congo, an endeavour that will take several years, the Belgian government said on Tuesday.
From the late 19th century to 1960, thousands of artworks including wooden statues, elephant ivory masks, manuscripts and musical instruments were likely taken by Belgian and other European collectors, scientists, explorers and soldiers.
Belgium's Africa Museum, located just outside Brussels, has recently undertaken a $78 million overhaul, which included adjusting its programming to be more critical of the country's colonial past.
"The approach is very simple: everything that was acquired through illegitimate means, through theft, through violence, through pillaging, must be given back," said Belgian junior minister Thomas Dermine. "It doesn't belong to us."
Belgium will transfer legal ownership of the artefacts to DRC, but will wait for authorities in the African nation to request for specific artworks to be shipped.
The Africa Museum also has the option to pay a loan fee to DRC as it wants to keep the artefacts on display.
"The museum believes it will be able to co-operate with the Congolese authorities, as is common among international institutions, to keep the objects in Belgium via loan agreements," said museum director Guido Gryseels.
The DRC has few cultural centres or storage facilities for the artworks, compared to Belgium.
The museum is also aiming to identify the provenance of some artefacts, with plans to employ a team of scientists and experts over the next five years to determine which objects were obtained legally by the museum.
In the 19th century, Congo became a personal fiefdom of King Leopold II before becoming a colony of the Belgian state. In the process, millions of Congolese people are estimated to have died.
Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu
Fixtures
Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal
Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States
Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal
Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal
Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States
Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal
Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder
Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km
Austria 2
Hinteregger (53'), Schopf (69')
Germany 1
Ozil (11')
Price, base: Dh141,740 (three-door) / Dh165,900 (five-door)
Engine: 1.5-litre four-cylinder (Cooper) / 2.0-litre four-cylinder (Cooper S)
Power: 136hp @ 4,500rpm (Cooper) / 192hp @ 5,000rpm (Cooper S)
Torque: 220Nm @ 1,480rpm (Cooper) / 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (Cooper S)
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 4.8L to 5.4L / 100km
Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi
Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag
Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC
Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC
Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan
Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes
Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals
Northern Warriors 92-1 (10 ovs)
Russell 37 no, Billings 35 no
Team Abu Dhabi 93-4 (8.3 ovs)
Wright 48, Moeen 30, Green 2-22
Team Abu Dhabi win by six wickets
Name: Lamsa
Founder: Badr Ward
Launched: 2014
Employees: 60
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: EdTech
Funding to date: $15 million
COMPANY PROFILE
Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar
Based: Dubai, UAE
Founded: 2014
Number of employees: 36
Sector: Logistics
Raised: $2.5 million
Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE
In 2013, The National's History Project went beyond the walls to see what life was like living in Abu Dhabi's fabled fort:
- Life in the royal residences with Sheikha Osha bint Nahayan
- Sheikha Mahra and Sheikha Sabha recall their time spent in Al Hosn
- A place where problems were solved
- How the fort's rise tracked Abu Dhabi's development
- Meet Frauke Heard-Bey - the fort's historian for 30 years
- In Pictures: Story of a fort
