Art Cairo returning to Grand Egyptian Museum in January

Art Cairo will be held from January 22 to 26 at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.
The fair will open with a VIP preview before welcoming the public the following day.
The 2026 event will be held under the theme Arab. Art. Here, inspired by a line from Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: “This is my language, my miracle, my magic wand.”
The theme celebrates Arabic as a living art form that bridges past and present and highlights its continuing influence on artists across the region.
The fair will once again take place at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was fully completed in 2023 and officially opened on November 1 this year.
The museum, which has hosted Art Cairo sine 2023, brings together Egypt’s ancient heritage and its contemporary creative scene.
“Art Cairo was created as a platform for Arab artists and galleries to thrive, and to offer a space that feels accessible and inspiring to everyone,” said Mohammed Younis, founder and director of Art Cairo.
“Our mission has always been to nurture the regional art ecosystem and continue shaping a home-grown dialogue around creativity and culture.”
The 2026 fair will feature leading galleries from across the Arab world and beyond, including returning participants from Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt, alongside new additions from Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, Senegal and Nigeria.
This year’s event will also honour Egyptian artist Guirguis Lotfy for his lifetime contribution to the country’s art scene.
Last year, Art Cairo drew more than 15,000 visitors and generated sales of over $1.2 million, reflecting the growing prominence of the event in the regional art market.
