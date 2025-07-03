Australia reinstates Lebanese-born artist Khaled Sabsabi for 2026 Venice Biennale after backlash

Khaled Sabsabi will be representing Australia at the 2026 Venice Biennale after all and has been issued an apology.

The Lebanese-born artist had his commission rescinded in February after Creative Australia – the organisation behind the country’s arts funding body – feared his artwork would spark “prolonged and divisive debate”.

Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino both had their invitation revoked. Now, almost six months later, Creative Australia has reinstated Sabsabi and Dagostino as the artistic team representing the country at the biennale.

The decision has been made after an external review by consultancy firm Blackhall & Pearl. The review found “a series of missteps, assumptions and missed opportunities” that meant Creative Australia was ill-prepared to respond to the criticism of its selection process.

Sabsabi and his team celebrated the reinstatement decision with a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Today, we were officially informed by Creative Australia that we have been recommissioned as the Artistic Team for the Australia Pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale,” they said.

“We accept this invitation and welcome the opportunity to represent our country on this prestigious international stage.” The team said the decision to reinstate the commission reinvigorated their faith in Creative Australia and “in the integrity of its selection process.

“We would not have reached this point without the unwavering support of the Australian and international creative community,” they wrote. “Their solidarity, belief and encouragement sustained us throughout this difficult time, making it possible for us to continue our work and remain in a position to accept this recommission.

“In the coming weeks, we will recommit ourselves fully to this project. Through the process of creating and sharing new work, we hope to begin a path of healing and renewal. So, please forgive us if we don’t immediately respond, as we are returning to our roles as artist and curator.”

The initial rescindment had come after criticism from Australian media and parliamentarians over past works by Sabsabi. Chief among them was a 2007 video installation depicting the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Sabsabi’s decision to join a 2022 boycott of the Sydney Festival – protesting a reported sponsorship deal with the Israeli embassy – has also been cited as a point of contention.

After being removed from their Venice role, Sabsabi and Dagostino issued a statement to The Guardian Australia describing the move as a form of censorship. “Art should not be censored as artists reflect the times they live in,” they said.

“We intended to present a transformational work in Venice, an experience that would unite all audiences in an open and safe shared space. This reflects and builds on the work we have done for decades and will do for many more.”

Several leading Australian artists including those shortlisted to showcase their work in the pavilion – Hayley Millar Baker, James Nguyen and Tina Baum – also issued a joint public letter to the board of Creative Australia, criticising the decision to remove the pair.

The acting chairman of Creative Australia, Wesley Enoch, has now apologised to the duo for the “hurt and pain” caused by the initial rescindment. “To Khaled and Michael – I’ve done it in person, but to say it here very publicly, I want to apologise to them for the hurt and pain they’ve gone through in this process,” he told ABC Radio.

“Those who mischaracterise the work aren’t being honest to the intention of the work or the practice that this artist has, who is an incredibly peace-loving artist in the way that they construct their images.”

Born in Tripoli and now residing in Sydney, Sabsabi moved to Australia in 1978 following the outbreak of Lebanon's civil war. He began his creative career as a hip-hop performer before transitioning to sound and visual installation. His works have previously been displayed at the Sharjah Biennial, the Marrakesh Biennale and Shanghai Zendai's Museum of Modern Art.

