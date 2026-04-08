UAE concerts and events postponed amid conflict, from Christina Aguilera and Shakira to Bred Abu Dhabi

The events industry in the UAE is recalibrating as the Iran war disrupted airspace and touring schedules. The majority of organisers are moving dates rather than outright cancelling, as flight delays and shipping issues complicate plans for large-scale shows.

Case in point: Abu Dhabi’s Offlimits Music Festival. Originally scheduled for April, the concert featuring Shakira and the Jonas Brothers has been pushed to November, with the headline acts still set to perform at Etihad Park.

The festival announcement was followed by confirmation that Christina Aguilera’s show at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi has also been pushed back from April 24 to September.

Across the Emirates, promoters are rescheduling fairs, summits and concerts. Some are keeping tickets valid while working around travel plans and venue availability; others, such as Bred Abu Dhabi, are refunding ticket buyers until new plans are set.

Here are major events that have been rescheduled, and their new dates.

Art Dubai: May 14 to 17 at Madinat Jumeirah

Art Dubai will follow a 'flexible format', say organisers. Photo: Art Dubai Info

Art Dubai, originally scheduled for April, will now take place from May 14 to 17 at Madinat Jumeirah.

Organisers said the decision follows discussions with stakeholders and reflects the importance of maintaining a platform that supports the region’s galleries, artists and institutions.

“This edition will take the form of a more focused and flexible format, bringing together galleries, artists and institutions through a combination of presentations, collaborations and public programming,” the organisers said.

Arabian Travel Market: August 17 to 20 at DWTC

ATM, which was originally meant to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 4 to 7, typically brings together more than 55,000 travel professionals from over 160 countries. Exhibitors include tourism boards, airlines and hotel groups, alongside a conference programme focused on travel technology, sustainability and the use of artificial intelligence in the sector.

The decision to postpone the event from May to August “reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate at this important industry gathering”, said exhibition director Danielle Curtis.

Middle East Film and Comic Con: September 11 to 13 at ADNEC

The event puts on cosplay competitions. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National Info

Originally scheduled to take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in April, the event is one of the region’s largest pop culture conventions. It attracts fans of film, television, comics, gaming and anime, and features celebrity guest appearances, artist alleys, cosplay competitions, panel discussions and live performances.

Organisers said on social media the new dates were selected “to ensure the best possible experience with an exciting line-up of celebrity guests, comic creators and exhibitors”, adding that existing tickets will remain valid. Further announcements on guests, performances and competitions are to follow.

Megacampus Summit Dubai: September 19 to 20 at Coca-Cola Arena

The summit, which was scheduled to take place on March 6 and 7, typically brings together founders, investors and technology leaders, with filmmaker James Cameron and champion chess player Magnus Carlsen among those initially announced as speakers.

It is not yet clear if they will appear on the rescheduled dates in September, with organisers saying further details will be announced.

Christina Aguilera: September 25 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Christina Aguilera will perform in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in September. Reuters Info

The Genie in a Bottle singer, who was originally scheduled to perform at Etihad Arena on April 24, will now take the Etihad Arena stage on September 25. Tickets remain valid for the new date, with organisers also offering refunds for those unable to attend.

Shawn Chidiac: October 5 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Comedian Shawn Chidiac will now bring his Laughing In Translation Remix show to Coca-Cola Arena on October 5 rather than on March 29. The Lebanese-Australian performer has built a following through online sketches before moving into stand-up, with the show drawing on cross-cultural humour. Tickets remain valid for the new date.

Airport Show: October 12 to 14 at DWTC

The Airport Show, originally scheduled from May 12 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has been rescheduled to October, with the venue unchanged. The annual event brings together aviation authorities, airport operators and technology providers, focusing on infrastructure and innovation across the Middle East and beyond. Updated registration details are yet to be released.

World Art Dubai: November 19 to 22 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City

Originally scheduled to take place from April 23 to 26, the art fair has been pushed back to November at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The contemporary art fair brings together galleries, solo artists and collectors from across the region and beyond. On the official Instagram account, organisers said the revised dates are intended to “enhance international participation and create stronger commercial and engagement opportunities for artists and galleries”.

Offlimits Music Festival: November 21 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The music festival, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to November 21 at Etihad Park. The line-up is expected to remain intact, including Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, positioning the event as one of the season’s largest pop-led concerts in the capital.

Dubai International Boat Show: November 25 to 29 at Dubai Harbour

The Dubai International Boat Show, originally scheduled from April 8 to 12 at Dubai Harbour, has been rescheduled to November 25 to 29. One of the region’s largest marine exhibitions, it features luxury yachts, maritime technology and waterfront experiences for industry professionals and the public.

Tarkan: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Turkish star Tarkan's world tour date in Abu Dhabi has changed from April to November. AFP Info

Turkish pop star Tarkan, one of the country’s most internationally recognised artists, will now perform at Etihad Arena on November 27, instead of the originally scheduled April 17 date. Tickets remain valid for the new show.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi: December 8 to 10 at Manarat Al Saadiyat

The summit has been held in April for the past few years, but will take place from December 8 to 10 at Manarat Al Saadiyat this year. The forum brings together policymakers, artists and cultural leaders for panels and commissions focused on creative industries, heritage and cultural exchange.

A1 and Music Travel Love: April 17, 2027, at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The concert featuring A1 and Music Travel Love has been pushed to April 17, 2027, from its original March 28 slot at Coca-Cola Arena. A1 rose to prominence in the late 1990s with chart hits including Caught in the Middle, while Music Travel Love are known for acoustic covers filmed in scenic locations. Existing tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled show.

Dates TBC

Bred Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi's neo-culture festival Bred, originally slated to return to Yas Marina Circuit for its fourth edition from April 22 to 26, has been postponed to an undetermined date. According to organisers, all tickets will be automatically refunded and credited through the original ticketing platform they were purchased from.

“Stay tuned. We’ll see you sooner than you think,” they added in an Instagram post.

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi

The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, due to take place from April 11 to 20 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

The news was conveyed to the regional industry by the Arab Publishers Association. One of the region’s leading publishing events, it typically brings together authors, publishers and cultural institutions for talks, launches and industry programming.

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival at Expo Centre Sharjah

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival was scheduled to take place from April 22 to May 3 at Expo Centre Sharjah, but has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. The annual festival is one of the emirate’s flagship cultural events for young readers, featuring workshops, author sessions and family-focused programming. Sharjah Book Authority said updates on the revised schedule will follow.

Film Awards 16 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Originally slated for May 9 at Coca-Cola Arena, the ceremony celebrating the Pakistani film and television industry has been delayed until a future date. Organisers confirmed on social media new dates will be announced soon.

Echoes of Time: Ibn Arabi at Dubai Opera

Echoes of Time: Ibn Arabi, a performance by the UAE National Orchestra as part of its inaugural programme, inspired by the writings of the Andalusian Sufi philosopher, was scheduled for March 5 at Dubai Opera. The show stands postponed with more details to follow.

Gabrielle Chanel ballet with Svetlana Zakharova at Dubai Opera

Gabrielle Chanel with Svetlana Zakharova was scheduled for March 8 at Dubai Opera. Led by the Bolshoi Ballet principal, the production explores the life of the French fashion designer through dance. The performance has been postponed, with updates to be shared with ticket holders.

Yuja Wang at Dubai Opera

The Chinese pianist, known for her technically demanding repertoire and international career, was scheduled to perform at Dubai Opera on March 26. The recital has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. Ticket holders will receive updates from organisers.

Aghani Al Mosalsalat at Dubai Opera

Aghani Al Mosalsalat, a live concert celebrating songs from Arabic television dramas, was scheduled for March 27 and 28 at Dubai Opera. The show has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. Ticket holders will receive updates from the venue.

Access Pass Music Festival at 321 Sports, Abu Dhabi

Access Pass Music Festival, scheduled for March 29 at 321 Sports on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, has been postponed. Promoters said on Instagram the event will return at a later date with the same headliners, including US rockers The Calling. “The festival is being rescheduled, not cancelled, as we prepare a bigger and better experience with more artists coming. Your tickets are secured and still valid, and headliners are locked in.”

God Save the Queen at Dubai Opera

God Save the Queen, a tribute concert featuring a live band performing hits by the British rock group, was scheduled for March 30 at Dubai Opera. The show has been postponed with more details to be revealed soon.

Amr Diab at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets will remain valid for Amr Diab’s Dubai show. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Amr Diab was due to perform at Coca-Cola Arena on April 4, but the concert has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. The show was expected to draw a large regional audience for the Egyptian pop star’s return to Dubai. Organisers said tickets will remaining valid once a new date is finalised.

Opa World Festival at Expo City Dubai

Opa World Festival, scheduled for April 4 and 5 at Expo City Dubai, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. Organisers said the decision was made due to the current situation, adding that full refunds will be issued through the ticket platform.