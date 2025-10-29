Maharat, the Arab world’s MasterClass, launches bite-sized version of lessons in business, fashion and music

You can now receive bite-sized insights from some of the region’s leading entrepreneurs and artists through Maharat.
Often described as the Arab world’s answer to popular American subscription platform MasterClass, Maharat has added a Playlists feature that offers condensed versions of its courses through short clips lasting two to three minutes. The update supplements its wider suite of professional classes spanning business, fashion, music and social media.
Launched in February, Maharat is available online and through a dedicated mobile app as a monthly subscription service. It debuted with six classes led by Toufic Kreidieh, executive chairman of Brands for Less Group; celebrity make-up artist Bassam Fattouh; and Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama. Palestinian-Jordanian chef Salam Dakkak and Iraqi singer Rahma Riad also deliver lessons drawn from their careers.
Playlists condenses these lessons into short clips designed for quick learning. It is divided into three collections with one free to access.
“Playlists are our answer to doom-scrolling, offering Arab audiences something refreshing, positive and valuable,” Maharat chief executive and co-founder Arman Khederlarian said of the latest feature.
In a previous interview with The National, Khederlarian explained the platform was created with a regional audience in mind, with careful attention given to the diversity of each mentor's nationality and the presentation of courses. This also involves discussions with industry leaders and companies across the Gulf and the Levant to ensure the content remains relevant and meets demand.
“We collaborate with instructors to ensure their masterclasses are delivered in a dialect that feels authentic to them while also being widely understood throughout the Arab world,” he said.
“Arabic subtitles also help to fill in any gaps between dialects. Whether it’s music, acting, business, beauty or cooking, we are curating content that is native to the dynamics and nuances of the Arab world and we then extract learnings that can be generalised to as wide of an audience base as possible, so that it speaks to the aspirations of all Arab audiences from the GCC to the Levant.”
One of the main motivations for Kreidieh in taking part in the platform is to offer practical insights and hard-earned advice gained from real-life experience.
“My goal with this masterclass is to provide a practical, step-by-step guide to building and growing a successful business in today’s competitive market,” he told The National. “I want students to walk away with real-world strategies they can apply immediately – whether they’re launching a start-up, scaling an existing business or simply looking to develop an entrepreneurial mindset.
“I want my students to feel motivated, confident and prepared to take action in their own entrepreneurial adventures.”
Khederlarian sees the Maharat model not as a replacement for traditional educational courses in business and the arts, but as a means of reaching students who are unable to access these institutions for various reasons.
“While in-person education will always be valuable, online learning allows us to eliminate financial, geographic and societal barriers, giving more individuals access to previously unattainable expertise,” he said. “In today's digital age, platforms like Maharat are critical to the future of education in the Arab world.”
Kreidieh said it's that combination of innovative thinking and hard work that will help a new generation of Arab start-ups achieve success. “Many people think that great businesses are built overnight or that entrepreneurs are simply born with a special gift,” he said.
“The reality is that success comes from continuous learning, calculated risks and the ability to evolve. The business landscape is constantly changing, and the most successful people are those who are willing to embrace challenges, learn from failures and stay committed to their vision.”