Musician Paul Weller sues accountants who dropped him over Gaza stance

Musician Paul Weller is suing his former accountants after they stopped working with him following public statements he made alleging Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, according to a legal letter.

The former frontman of The Jam has filed a discrimination claim against Harris and Trotter after the company ended their professional relationship after more than 30 years.

In a pre-action letter, lawyers for Weller say the singer-songwriter was told in March that the accountants and tax advisers would no longer work with the 67-year-old or his companies.

According to the letter, a WhatsApp message from a partner at the firm included: “It’s well known what your political views are in relation to Israel, the Palestinians and Gaza, but we as a firm are offended at the assertions that Israel is committing any type of genocide.

“Everyone is entitled to their own views, but you are alleging such anti-Israel views that we as a firm with Jewish roots and many Jewish partners are not prepared to work with someone who holds these views.”

Lawyers for Weller claim that by ending their services, the firm unlawfully discriminated against the singer’s protected philosophical beliefs including that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and that Palestine should be recognised as a nation state.

Weller said: “I’ve always spoken out against injustice, whether it’s apartheid, ethnic cleansing, or genocide. What’s happening to the Palestinian people in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe.

“I believe they have the right to self-determination, dignity, and protection under international law, and I believe Israel is committing genocide against them. That must be called out.

“Silencing those who speak this truth is not just censorship – it’s complicity.

“I’m taking legal action not just for myself, but to help ensure that others are not similarly punished for expressing their beliefs about the rights of the Palestinian people.”

Weller will donate any damages he receives to humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, the legal letter also states.

Cormac McDonough, a lawyer at Hodge Jones and Allen representing Weller, said that his case “reflects a wider pattern of attempts to silence artists and public figures who speak out in support of Palestinian rights”.

Mr McDonough added: “Within the music industry especially, we are seeing increasing efforts to marginalise those who express solidarity with the people of Gaza.”

Harris and Trotter have been contacted for comment.

Weller found fame with The Jam in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and has been a solo artist since the early 1990s.

