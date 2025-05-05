The music video Where Are You, Humanity? offers a powerful glimpse into daily life in a Palestinian refugee camp. Photo: The Culture Salon
The music video Where Are You, Humanity? offers a powerful glimpse into daily life in a Palestinian refugee camp. Photo: The Culture Salon

Culture

West Bank arts organisation fights to preserve Palestinian culture from within

Cultural Salon's founder says its goal is to enrich Palestine by supporting its artists

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

May 05, 2025