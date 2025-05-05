West Bank arts organisation fights to preserve Palestinian culture from within

Founded on the belief that cultural work is essential to the survival and future of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/">Palestine</a>, the Cultural Salon does not operate like a typical arts NGO. “We’re artists supporting artists, but the client isn’t the artist. The client is Palestine," its founder Mina, who prefers not to share her last name for security reasons, tells <i>The National</i>. Since 2021, the grassroots voluntary organisation's mission has been to counter the cultural brain drain hollowing out <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/17/palestine-art-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/04/17/palestine-art-dubai/">Palestine’s creative community</a> in order to build a future in which artists can thrive in their homeland. Their latest project is a music video for a song titled <i>Where Are You, Humanity?</i>, a reaction to some of the world’s silence towards the situation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>. Directed by Ahmed Abusrour, the music video acts as a short film and features the voice of Yara Al Aseel, a blind Palestinian singer from Ramallah. The Cultural Salon produced the video, supporting the crew and the creatives behind the camera. Abusrour’s debut short film offers a powerful glimpse into daily life in his Palestinian refugee camp, the Aida Camp near Bethlehem, under the harsh realities of Israeli occupation. Drawing a visceral connection between Abusrour’s experiences in the occupied West Bank and those of Palestinians in Gaza, the film weaves together raw, on-the-ground footage from his own neighbourhood — shot in collaboration with cinematographers Jad Ibrahim and Majd Abusrour – with original footage from Gaza captured by director of photography Ibrahim Atef. Al Aseel is the latest person chosen by Mina and The Culture Salon to be their "exceptional individual" – someone who the organisation supports with projects and promotion. Mina describes the frustration that many of Palestine’s creative minds live outside the country. “The West benefits from their stories, but over time, the artists themselves often struggle. They may feel isolated, miss their families, or lose the cultural connection that fuelled their work," says. Al Aseel filmed the video before moving to Egypt to pursue her studies. For Mina, finishing the video was not only a chance to document a young singer, but also give a talented film director a chance to work. Abusrour and Atef have also become focal points for the Cultural Salon’s support. Mina says “now, the focus is on these filmmakers. This was their first film, and they needed mentorship and strategic support”. The organisation’s website showcases previous "exceptional individuals". These range from poets to photographers and archivers. Mina says that while many other projects in Palestine are preservation efforts, the Cultural Salon is focused on advocating for its creatives. She adds: “Archiving and advocacy are built into being a Palestinian artist. But the angle we’re working from is a bit different. We’re focused on protecting and preserving Palestinian culture inside Palestine.” The organisation also holds "masterclasses" in which Palestinian artists and creatives video call experts in the US and there is a cultural exchange. “They get to meet the artists and see what their lives are really like,” she says, “So what we’re offering isn’t just a showcase — it’s a chance for westerners to feel empowered through learning and to engage human-to-human. “For the artists, the events are educational, peer-to-peer experiences designed specifically for their growth. “The western audiences gain insight and access, but that’s a byproduct, not the primary goal. The primary focus is the artist, here, on the ground in Palestine,” she says.