'Ithin': The Arabic word for permission has deeper meanings

Ithin carries multiple meanings encompassing spirituality and society. To understand its significance, we begin with its linguistic roots. The letters in ithin form the basis of several related words. The most prominent of which is ithin - which means Adhina means "to permit" or "to allow", while adhan refers to the Islamic call to prayer, and mu’adhin is the person who delivers it. Ithin also holds significance in social and legal contexts, playing a crucial role in everyday bureaucracy. A work permit is known as ithin amal<i>,</i> while an ithin rasmi<i> </i>from a superior signifies official authorisation. ithin muroor refers to a transit pass, and ithin safar is a travel permit. Ithin is also mentioned in the Quran to emphasise God's will and authority. This is exemplified in the verse: Wa ma kana li-nafsin an tu’mina illa bi-idhni Allah (And it is not for a soul to believe except by the permission of Allah). Here, ithin signifies divine permission, underscoring Islam’s teaching that faith is not merely something one seeks but is ultimately granted by divine will. Along with its variations, ithin is commonly used in everyday conversations and expressions. A well-known Islamic phrase is "bi’ithni Allah", meaning “by God’s will”. A slight modification of the word, ithan, meaning “therefore” or “then,” introduces a range of other phrases. These include "ithan fal nabda" (then let’s begin); idha kunta turidu an-najah; ithan alayka bil-ijtihad (if you want success, then you must work hard); and idha kunta tuhibbuni, ithan athbit dhalik (if you love me, then prove it). Ithin appears in the Arabic titles of international films, such as the 1967 French comedy<i> A Flea in Her Ear </i>(Barghuth fi Udhuniha) and the 2017 Canadian drama <i>Permission </i>(Al Ithin). Expansive in meaning and use, ithin is another Arabic word that means more than it appears.