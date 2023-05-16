Saudi comedy star Fahd Al-Hayyan dies aged 52

Fahd Al-Hayyan, the Saudi actor known for his comedic roles, died on Monday at the age of 52.

Tributes to the Tash ma Tash star have been flooding social media, as fans and peers mourned his death and celebrated his legacy in Saudi comedy.

“How painful that we have lost a dear companion and brother, Fahd Al-Hayyan,” wrote Abdullah Al Sadhan, who acted alongside Al-Hayyan in the hit comedy series Tash ma Tash. “We are saddened by the news of his death. May God have mercy on him and grant him into paradise.”

الله يرحمه ويغفر له كان سبب ضحكتنا بيوم بالماضي الجميل💔💔😔 #فهد_الحيان pic.twitter.com/Th2YX8Gwar — ملاك آل عمر (@2i6ii) May 15, 2023

“Hazar is really gone,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the character played by Al-Hayyan in Tash ma Tash. “We all now feel the same feeling, the same shock, the same sadness. It is as if part of our sweet memories died with him.”

Born in 1971, Al-Hayyan began his career with a series of minor comedic roles. However, it was his performance in Tash ma Tash that made him a household name in Saudi Arabia. He founded his own production company in 2006 and through it released the hit show Ghashamshem, which ran for six seasons — released annually during Ramadan. In 2014, Al-Hayyan announced his retirement from acting, which he said was prompted by unfair treatment within the industry.

Al-Hayyan is survived by his wife and three children.

“May God have mercy on him and forgive him,” another Twitter user wrote. “He made us laugh as children and as adults.”