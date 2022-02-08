Razzie Awards 2022: Princess Diana musical leads and Bruce Willis gets his own category

A filmed version of a Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales has led the nominations for the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.
The annual ceremony, known as the Razzies, "honours" the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.
Diana The Musical earned a total of nine nods in major categories including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Actress and Worst Director.
It was originally performed at the Longacre Theatre in New York before a filmed version was released on Netflix in October last year.
The Razzies described it as "Broadway's biggest bomb of the year ... which didn't even last 40 performances".
The film was also nominated for Worst Supporting Actor and Actress, Worst Screen Couple and Worst Screenplay.
Other nominees included basketball star LeBron James, who picked up a Worst Actor nomination for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also received several other nods.
A new "special" category was also introduced at this year's awards: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.
The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock and Out Of Death.
The Razzies nominations were announced the day before those of the 94th Academy Awards. The winners will be announced on Saturday, March 26, a day before the Oscars results.
The full list of 2022 Golden Raspberry Awards nominees:
Worst Picture
Diana The Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
Worst Actor
Scott Eastwood, Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf, Diana The Musical
LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg, Infinite
Worst Actress
Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal, Diana The Musical
Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning, Karen
Ruby Rose, Vanquish
Worst Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck, The Last Duel
Nick Cannon, The Misfits
Mel Gibson, Dangerous
Gareth Keegan, Diana The Musical
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Worst Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson, Infinite
Erin Davie, Diana The Musical
Judy Kaye, Diana The Musical
Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie – special category
Bruce Willis, American Siege
Bruce Willis, Apex
Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis, Deadlock
Bruce Willis, Fortress
Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis, Out of Death
Bruce Willis, Survive the Game
Worst Screen Couple
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricised (or Choreographed) Musical Number, Diana The Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER his 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), Tom & Jerry the Movie
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist
The Woman in the Window
Worst Director
Christopher Ashley, Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels, Karen
Renny Harlin, The Misfits
Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window
Worst Screenplay
Diana the Musical, script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
Karen, written by Coke Daniels
The Misfits, screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny
Twist, written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett, additional material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass and Kevin Lehane, from an "original idea" by David and Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window, screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by AJ Finn