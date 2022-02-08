Razzie Awards 2022: Princess Diana musical leads and Bruce Willis gets his own category

A filmed version of a Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales has led the nominations for the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.

The annual ceremony, known as the Razzies, "honours" the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.

Diana The Musical earned a total of nine nods in major categories including Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Actress and Worst Director.

It was originally performed at the Longacre Theatre in New York before a filmed version was released on Netflix in October last year.

The Razzies described it as "Broadway's biggest bomb of the year ... which didn't even last 40 performances".

The film was also nominated for Worst Supporting Actor and Actress, Worst Screen Couple and Worst Screenplay.

Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal pose for photographers at the news conference for 'Diana The Musical' about the life of the late Princess of Wales. Reuters

Other nominees included basketball star LeBron James, who picked up a Worst Actor nomination for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also received several other nods.

A new "special" category was also introduced at this year's awards: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.

The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock and Out Of Death.

The Razzies nominations were announced the day before those of the 94th Academy Awards. The winners will be announced on Saturday, March 26, a day before the Oscars results.

The full list of 2022 Golden Raspberry Awards nominees:

Worst Picture

Diana The Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood, Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf, Diana The Musical

LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg, Infinite

Worst Actress

Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal, Diana The Musical

Megan Fox, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning, Karen

Ruby Rose, Vanquish

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel

Nick Cannon, The Misfits

Mel Gibson, Dangerous

Gareth Keegan, Diana The Musical

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson, Infinite

Erin Davie, Diana The Musical

Judy Kaye, Diana The Musical

Taryn Manning, Every Last One of Them

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie – special category

Bruce Willis, American Siege

Bruce Willis, Apex

Bruce Willis, Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis, Deadlock

Bruce Willis, Fortress

Bruce Willis, Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis, Out of Death

Bruce Willis, Survive the Game

Worst Screen Couple

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricised (or Choreographed) Musical Number, Diana The Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on, Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER his 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), Tom & Jerry the Movie

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist

The Woman in the Window

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley, Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen

Coke Daniels, Karen

Renny Harlin, The Misfits

Joe Wright, The Woman in the Window

Worst Screenplay

Diana the Musical, script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

Karen, written by Coke Daniels

The Misfits, screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny

Twist, written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett, additional material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass and Kevin Lehane, from an "original idea" by David and Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window, screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by AJ Finn