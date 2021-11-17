Adele tops Taylor Swift in battle of live TV broadcasts

Recent article also revealed Swift's music was banned from Trump White House

The National
Nov 17, 2021

Adele attracted 10.3 million viewers to a Sunday-night special in which she sang new music, helped with a marriage proposal and dished with Oprah Winfrey about her divorce and workout routine, with her ratings beating out an earlier Taylor Swift performance on Saturday Night Live.

The Nielsen company said the CBS show had nearly a bigger audience than April's Oscars ceremony and, when delayed viewers are eventually figured in, is likely to exceed it.

Two of the world's most popular musicians both had weekend television spots in which they hawked their new material.

Read more
Adele's Oprah interview: six things we learnt, from struggles with anxiety to weight loss
Why Jake Gyllenhaal is trending after Taylor Swift’s 'All Too Well' releases

Swift's 10-minute performance of her song All of Me on Saturday Night Live drew in 5.8 million viewers, and the clip has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times on YouTube.

The Academy Awards reached 10.4 million viewers on the night it was televised in April, the audience increasing to 10.7 million as more people saw the recorded version over the following seven days.

Live events generally do poorly in delayed viewing, leading to CBS's confidence that Adele's viewership will eventually surpass that of the Oscars. CBS is likely to rerun the musician's special, too.

Meanwhile, a recent interview on Chris Hayes's show on MSNBC revealed that Swift's music was essentially banned from the White House during the Donald Trump administration.

Olivia Troye, the homeland security, counter-terrorism and coronavirus adviser to former vice president Mike Pence played Swift's music in her office after a contentious meeting and was asked by a colleague who knocked on her door: “Are you trying to get fired?”

Ms Troye said that her colleague added: “I don't think she's a fan of Trump's and so, if somebody hears that, you really should watch your back.”

Image 1 of 59
epa01176624 US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA 18 November 2007. The American Music Awards show is one of several annual major American music awards shows. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

Taylor Swift, in an embellished LBD, arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, on November 18, 2007. EPA

Updated: November 17th 2021, 1:00 AM
MusicTelevisionOprah WinfreyOscars
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Adele tops Taylor Swift in battle of live TV broadcasts
An image that illustrates this article Bedouin Burger to perform at Abu Dhabi Art’s 2nd Sun music festival
An image that illustrates this article The enduring legacy of Bob Marley and The Wailers
An image that illustrates this article Misk Art Week: themes of identity to be explored in Riyadh cultural event