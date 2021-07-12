Libyan-British calligrapher Ali Omar Ermes dies

Ali Omar Ermes, a renowned artist who worked in contemporary calligraphy, has died.

Ermes was born in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in 1945 and studied at the University of Plymouth in the UK. He earned a master's degree at what became Central Saint Martins, in London, where he lived from 1981 onwards.

He successfully straddled the spheres of calligraphy and Western art. His artworks are collected by major art institutions such as the British Museum in London, the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah, and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

Sultan Al Qassemi shared a picture of himself with Ali Omar Ermes, left:

Rest In Peace Libyan-British artist Ali Omar Ermes (1945-2021) who played a major role in the "World of Islam Festival" in London in 1976. His painting of the Arabic letter M was the inspiration behind @MeemGallery's logo.

رحم الله الفنان الليبي القدير الاستاذ علي عمر أرميص. pic.twitter.com/oa2yO7hDjE — سلطان سعود القاسمي (@SultanAlQassemi) July 12, 2021

The work was painterly, often isolating a single letter and allowing to allude to a well-known poem or Islamic principle, rather than perfectly transcribing a painting or saying. The Seventh Ode (1993), for example, relates to the Al Muallaqat As Sabaa, a collection of seven pre-Islamic Arabic poems. Some of these were embroidered on gold cloth and hung over the Kaaba – a history the work alludes to in its gold colouring. The kinetic, painted background suggests the variations of cloth while the written lines of the poem surround the central word of the painting. He also addressed topics such as the environmental crisis, man’s abuse of nature, and historical events in Arab and Libyan history, such as the Libyan resistance movements of the 1920s and 1930s.

While his subject matter was rooted in his Islamic identity, the thick lines of the letters allowed them to function as canvases in themselves, often incorporating abstract compositions within their very bounds. Ermes deliberately explored the ability of his artwork to function both within the realm of Islamic calligraphy and secular painting, and in his media appearances and given papers sought to bridge the two cultures or Libyan and British that he lived between.

He was also a great intellect, and frequently published papers on Islamic heritage, faith, and Arab identity. These contributions, often to events organised by universities, took stock of Western Islamophobia and lack of familiarity with Arab art forms such as calligraphy – which he sought to support. From the 1970s, he worked to help the infrastructure around Arab art abroad, assisting the World of Islam Festival in London in 1976 and later chairing the Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in the city.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

Profile of Tamatem Date started: March 2013 Founder: Hussam Hammo Based: Amman, Jordan Employees: 55 Funding: $6m Funders: Wamda Capital, Modern Electronics (part of Al Falaisah Group) and North Base Media

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

