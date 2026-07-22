Keeta teams up with Empire Entertainment to launch Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day campaign in UAE

Keeta, the international on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, announced an exciting co-promotion with Empire Entertainment to launch a UAE campaign inspired by Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing together entertainment and everyday convenience in a unique experience for customers across the UAE.

Built around the campaign theme "Delivering A Brand New Day," the collaboration is designed to make every day easier, brighter and more rewarding through memorable experiences that go beyond food delivery.

Running throughout the campaign, customers can take part in a series of interactive experiences, including in-app challenges, exclusive rewards, mall activations and the chance to win cinema experiences inspired by the highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 30.

The campaign will also feature immersive pop-up experiences at some of the UAE's most popular shopping destinations, allowing families, movie fans and customers to engage with the brand through interactive games, exclusive prizes and entertainment-led experiences.

The collaboration reflects Keeta's commitment to creating memorable experiences that go beyond everyday delivery, connecting customers with the moments, brands and experiences they love.

As Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas, Keeta invites customers across the UAE to join the celebration and discover how every order can help deliver a brand-new day.

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