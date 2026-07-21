Mediclinic City Hospital marks completion of 100 kidney transplants

Mediclinic Middle East has announced that Mediclinic City Hospital has completed its hundredth kidney transplant, marking a significant milestone in the hospital’s transplant programme and its long-standing commitment to specialised renal care.

Since performing the first kidney transplant in June 2016, Mediclinic City Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City has played an important role in expanding access to transplant services for patients with end-stage renal disease. The hospital’s transplant programme has now reached 100 procedures, offering patients an alternative to long-term dialysis and the possibility of restored health, independence and quality of life.

Dr Jacques Kobersy, chief medical officer at Mediclinic Middle East, said a kidney transplant is far more than a surgical procedure.

"For patients living with end-stage renal disease, it can represent the opportunity to move beyond dialysis and regain independence, stability and quality of life," he said.

“This milestone reflects the strength of a highly coordinated multidisciplinary programme involving specialists across every stage of the patient journey, from donor identification and transplantation through to long-term follow-up care.

"It also reflects the continued progress being made in advancing organ donation and transplant medicine"

Mediclinic City Hospital’s transplant programme forms part of Mediclinic Middle East’s broader commitment to specialised, integrated care and to support awareness of organ donation, strengthen transplant pathways and expand access to advanced renal care for patients.