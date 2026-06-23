ROX becomes industrial bridge to prove UAE brands can grow beyond borders

ROX Abu Dhabi has signed a landmark joint venture with leading Egyptian group Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments (ESI) to establish ROX ESI Egypt in Cairo, a move witnessed by Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr Mohamed Farid, and Minister of Industry, Eng Khaled Hashem, with the ROX management team, including founder and chief executive Jarvis Yan, alongside ESI's senior leadership, Hisham Ezz Elarab and Ahmed Elsewedy.

The high-level attendance was more than ceremonial - it signalled strong government-level recognition of what this partnership represents for the region.

The deal is ROX Abu Dhabi's first overseas investment, and it lands at a defining moment for the UAE's industrial ambitions.

The UAE is no longer just attracting companies — it is establishing them

For years, the UAE's economic story has been told through the lens of what it attracts: global capital, international brands, foreign talent. ROX is writing a different kind of chapter.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and covering the full value chain, from design and R&D to AI, manufacturing, and marketing, ROX is among a new generation of UAE-rooted industrial players that are not waiting to be discovered by the world. They are going out to meet it.

Jarvis Yan, ROX founder and chief executive. Supplied Image Info

Last month, during Make it in the Emirates, ROX announced the UAE's first Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre, targeting an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles by 2030 and committing to contribute approximately 10 per cent of the UAE's Operation 300bn industrial target.

Now, with ROX ESI Egypt, the company is doing something few UAE-born industrial brands have done before: building a manufacturing footprint beyond its borders.

"ROX is becoming a new industrial name card for the UAE, one that connects technology, manufacturing, and global markets," the company said.

A manufacturing network built for two of the world's fastest-growing regions

The structure of the ROX-ESI partnership is precise in its logic. The UAE facility, expected to begin vehicle rollouts this year, will serve the GCC market. The Egyptian plant, scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2027, will serve the wider African market, manufacturing ROX 01 and ROX ADAMAS for a continent where mobility demand is accelerating rapidly.

Together, the two bases form a complementary regional manufacturing network: Gulf demand anchored in Abu Dhabi and African opportunity anchored in Cairo.

The choice of ESI as a partner is not incidental. The partnership brings together ROX's technology, product expertise and presence across 40-plus global markets with ESI's local manufacturing strength, deep market knowledge and industrial resources, creating what both sides describe as a strong foundation for long-term growth in Africa.

"The future will belong to companies that can combine technology, manufacturing, and regional responsiveness," ROX said. "ROX is building all three from the UAE."

The numbers behind the ambition

ROX is not a brand making its first steps. Since opening its first UAE showroom on September 22, 2024, the company has expanded its global presence at a pace. It has more than 100 showrooms across more than 40 countries spanning the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, supported by more than 50 service centres in 34 countries and a dedicated team of eight global service experts providing on-site technical assistance.

ROX is becoming a new industrial name card for the UAE. Supplied Image Info

Cumulative deliveries in the Middle East and Noth Africa have exceeded 20,000 units, and UAE sales have crossed 5,000 units, a milestone that positions ROX as the fastest-growing brand in the segment above $80,000.

The company's intellectual spine is equally robust. As of April 30, 2026, ROX had filed 1,718 patent applications worldwide, with 816 patents granted, a figure that reflects a company that is serious about innovation, not just production.

Three firsts that define what ROX is building

Beyond scale, ROX carries a set of distinctions that few automotive brands, UAE-based or otherwise, can claim. It operates the UAE's first AI-driven complete manufacturing facility. It is the first automotive brand to establish a joint laboratory with Borouge. And it holds the No 1 position in growth rate in the segment above $80,000.

ROX ESI Egypt adds a fourth milestone to that list: the first overseas manufacturing venture for an automotive brand whose headquarters are in the UAE.

What comes next

Whether the momentum of ROX ESI Egypt translates into a sustained industrial presence across Africa will depend on the execution, the ramp-up of the Egypt facility, the ability to adapt product offerings to African market conditions, and the depth of the ESI partnership over time. But the conditions look constructive.

"ROX ESI Egypt is not a standalone project," the company said. "It is part of a UAE-centred growth strategy that connects Gulf demand, African opportunity, and regional manufacturing capability."

The choice of ESI as a partner is not incidental. Supplied Image Info

For the UAE, it is a signal of something broader. The country that spent a generation attracting the world's best industrial names is now producing its own. ROX Abu Dhabi's move from the Gulf to Africa is not only a company milestone but also a measure of how far UAE industrial ambition has travelled.

From Abu Dhabi to Cairo. From the Gulf to Africa. The story is just beginning.