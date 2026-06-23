Greater expectations, stronger propositions: the evolution of savings in the UAE

As financial priorities evolve across the UAE, so too do customers' expectations of how their savings should work for them. What was once viewed primarily as a financial safety net is increasingly being evaluated through a broader lens of value creation, accessibility and long-term financial outcomes. Customers are becoming more deliberate about where they hold their money and how effectively it is working for them.

The growing demand for stronger returns is reshaping the savings landscape. Today, customers are looking beyond security and convenience, seeking solutions that combine competitive returns with the flexibility to access their funds when needed. As a result, savings are playing a more strategic role in everyday financial planning rather than simply serving as idle balances.

This shift reflects a broader change in customer behaviour. Many are taking a closer look at whether their savings are delivering meaningful value and are becoming increasingly aware of the opportunity cost of leaving significant balances in low-yield accounts. While liquidity remains important, customers are also seeking opportunities to optimise their finances without sacrificing accessibility.

A growing demand for stronger returns is reshaping the savings landscape. Supplied Image Info

At the same time, expectations of banking relationships are evolving. Competitive products remain important, but customers increasingly value trusted financial partners that offer relevant guidance, transparency and solutions tailored to their individual financial goals. Relationship-led banking is therefore becoming increasingly significant, helping customers make informed decisions that support both their short-term needs and long-term ambitions.

In response to these changing expectations, retail banking continues to evolve with products that balance rewarding returns, flexibility and personalised support. The focus is no longer simply on where customers save their money, but on helping them make it work harder while maintaining the convenience they expect from everyday banking.

Responding to these evolving customer needs, National Bank of Fujairah has introduced its Retail Bonus Interest Campaign, designed to help customers unlock greater value from their savings while maintaining easy access to their funds. The campaign offers returns of up to 6.25 per cent per annum on balances between Dh100,000 and Dh3 million, positioning it among the UAE's most competitive retail savings propositions. New-to-bank customers who open an eligible current or savings account before July 31, 2026, can benefit from the offer.

The campaign reflects NBF's relationship-led approach to banking. Supplied Image Info

The campaign has been designed to cater to different customer preferences, with enhanced returns available for both salary transfer and non-salary transfer customers. Eligible customers who maintain the required balance throughout the qualifying period can enjoy competitive bonus interest while continuing to access their funds whenever required.

Beyond offering attractive returns, the campaign reflects NBF's relationship-led approach to banking. By combining competitive savings opportunities with personalised financial guidance, the bank aims to help customers make informed decisions about how they manage and grow their savings. The emphasis is not only on rewarding customers today but also on supporting stronger financial outcomes over time.

Retail banking continues to evolve with products that balance rewarding returns, flexibility and personalised support. Supplied Image Info

Ultimately, the evolution of savings is not only about higher returns but about empowering customers to make smarter financial decisions. As expectations continue to evolve, the institutions that deliver meaningful value alongside flexibility and trusted guidance will help shape the next generation of retail banking.

Customers interested in opening an NBF current or savings account can find more information at nbf.ae.