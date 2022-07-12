Nothing Phone (1): launch of UK-made device set to disrupt smartphone industry

A new smartphone will officially be launched in London on Tuesday and looks set to disrupt the industry with its eye-catching design.

The hotly anticipated gadget, officially named the “Phone (1)", is made by Nothing, a London-headquartered company run by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

Interest has grown steadily in recent months as the company released snapshots of the phone's minimalist interface and transparent back with a unique mechanical design comprising more than 400 components.

The device will be officially launched at an event in London on Tuesday called Nothing (event): Return to Instinct.

“For years now, it felt like all the artists had left the industry,” said Mr Pei.

“All we're left with are cold, unexciting and derivative products. It was time for a fresh take.

“Phone (1) was designed out of instinct, making a product for ourselves and more importantly that we would be proud to share with our loved ones. Can't wait for people to start experiencing it.”

The phone has two cameras, both of which creators say are superior to those of rival products from companies such as Apple and Samsung.

Last week, Nothing showcased the capability of its main camera — a flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 — by releasing a selection of user shots, including a close-up of a cat and the London Underground.

Photos taken with the 'Nothing Phone' — in pictures

The new 'Nothing Phone' is being launched in London, and the company behind the device has shown off examples of photos taken with the phone. All photos: Nothing

Eco-conscious tech fans will also be intrigued by Nothing's commitment to sustainability.

The Phone (1)'s frame is made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium while more than 50 per cent of the phone's plastic components are made with bio-based or recycled materials.

The phone will go on sale in the UK from next week and will be available in limited numbers from Nothing's own kiosk in central London. From July 21, the Phone (1) will become available through official partners. More details are available here.

A leak on Amazon last year showed that the 8GB/128GB model is likely to go on the market in Europe for €469.99 ($480).

This is the tech company's first smartphone. Last year, it released headphones known as the ear (1), of which more than half a million units have sold to date.

Nothing this year announced it had raised $70 million (£53m) in a fundraising round, bringing total investments to $144m (£109m).