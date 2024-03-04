Kamala Harris to meet Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz in Washington

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz is due to meet Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday as the US tries to rein in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Mr Gantz, a retired general and former defence minister, is a long-time rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is seen as a possible replacement to the far-right leader.

The leader of the centrist National Unity Party has reportedly infuriated Mr Netanyahu with his visit to Washington this week.

While Mr Gantz was quick to join the war cabinet following Hamas’s October 7 attack against Israel, the trip may point to friction within the fragile unity coalition.

Opinion polls in Israel have Mr Gantz well ahead of Mr Netanyahu, who has become increasingly unpopular as the war has dragged on.

“There is also a rivalry,” Gerald Steinberg, a professor of political science at Bar Ilan University, told The National.

“There's competition between them and it's clear that as Israeli politics returns to some form of normality over the next few months, we could see Gantz departing the government and an election.”

US Vice President calls for immediate six-week ceasefire in Gaza

Mr Steinberg stressed that while the war cabinet is showing signs of strain, he did not believe a collapse was imminent as the war remains the government’s priority.

“There is no visible daylight between their policies in pursuing the war and they very frequently support each other's positions,” he said.

In addition to meeting Ms Harris, Mr Gantz is expected to meet White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

His meeting with Ms Harris comes a day after she called for an “immediate ceasefire”, the strongest call yet by a US official since Israel launched its war on Gaza.

More than 30,500 people have been killed in the densely populated enclave in nearly five months of fighting, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

The US, along with Egypt and Qatar, has been trying to broker a deal that would see Hamas release the rest of the hostages it seized on October 7 in exchange for a six-week pause in fighting.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” Ms Harris said.

“This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in.”

On Saturday, the US dropped dozens of food pallets over the Gaza Strip in an effort to get much-needed humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

The US, which had been reluctant to conduct such a mission before, was compelled to action after 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 700 injured when they attempted to retrieve aid off of a lorry.

Washington is trying to get a ceasefire deal in place before the start of Ramadan, which will begin around March 10.

