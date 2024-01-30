Biden says he has decided how to respond to Jordan drone strike

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he has decided how he will respond to a drone strike in north-east Jordan that left three US service members dead and dozens wounded, without providing details on what that response would look like.

The fatalities marked the first time US personnel have been killed in an enemy strike in the region since the Israel-Gaza war began.

The US potentially could have a "tiered response" to the strike, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

"Not just a single action, but potentially multiple actions," he said during a briefing.

The President said he holds Iran responsible for providing the weapons that were used in the attack, but did not say if there was a direct link.

“We'll have that discussion,” he told reporters.

Iran has publicly denied involvement in the attack.

With tension ratcheting up in the region, Mr Biden said the US is not seeking war, although he is under increasing political pressure to attack Iran-backed targets in Syria and Iraq. Some in Congress have also called for direct strikes on Iran.

“I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for,” he said.

The attack occurred on Tower 22, a US outpost on the Iraq-Syria-Jordan border, where roughly 350 troops are stationed.

Air-defence systems at the tower had thwarted two previous attacks in the last since months, a US defence official said.

At least 34 US troops were injured in the attack.