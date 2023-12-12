Zelenskyy visits US in last-ditch push for $60bn in Ukraine aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington this week to try to persuade a divided US Congress to continue funding Kyiv's defences against Russia.

The White House said President Joe Biden will host Mr Zelenskyy on Tuesday “for a bilateral meeting to underscore the United States’ unshakeable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia’s brutal invasion".

But support for Kyiv in Congress is very much shaken, with conservatives growing weary of continuing to pay for a conflict that will soon be in its third year.

The Biden administration and the US Congress have directed more than $75 billion in assistance to Ukraine, which includes humanitarian, financial and military support, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute.

That is just a small amount less than all other western allies combined.

Mr Zelenskyy's tour of Washington began on Monday, when he delivered a renewed message of urgency alongside Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to students at the National Defence University.

“Every one of you with command experience knows what it means when instead of moving forward, you're just watching, waiting for armour or equipment while your enemy is satisfied and preparing for assaults,” he told the Pentagon-funded university.

“Let me be frank with you, friends. If there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it is just [President Vladimir] Putin and his sick clique."

On Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy will visit Capitol Hill in a final attempt to convince Congressional Republicans, who blocked a bill in the Senate last week that would have provided aid to Kyiv and Israel in its war in Gaza.

He will meet Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who earlier told his party members that policy change on the southern border with Mexico should be “their hill to die on” before passing the supplemental budget request, AP reported.

Mr Biden invited Mr Zelenskyy to the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, “to make clear his case for why additional funding for Ukraine and Israel are vital to our own national security interests at this time".

“This is exactly the right time to be having President Zelenskyy in town to have these discussions, because of what's going on in Ukraine, the increased activity we're seeing by the Russian Armed Forces as winter approaches, but also what's going on Capitol Hill,” Mr Kirby said.

Recent polling from Pew Research has shown that “partisan differences over Ukraine aid have grown wider” in the US.

Research published last week showed that 48 per cent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the US is giving too much aid to Ukraine.

This share is “substantially higher than it was at earlier stages in the war".

But only 16 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents consider the current level of US aid to be excessive.

About four in 10 Democrats say the US is providing the right amount of aid, while about a quarter say it is not providing enough assistance, Pew said.

