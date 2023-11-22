US foils plot to kill Sikh separatist in America, report says

US authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

There was no immediate response from India's Foreign Ministry, or from the US embassy in New Delhi, to requests for comment on the report.

The Financial Times said the sources did not say whether the protest to India resulted in the plot being abandoned, or if it was foiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The protest to New Delhi was registered after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed on a state visit by President Joe Biden in June, the report said.

The report comes two months after Canada said there were “credible” allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a Vancouver suburb in June.

India has rejected Canada's accusations.

Apart from the diplomatic warning to India, US federal prosecutors have also filed a sealed indictment against at least one suspect in a New York district court, the FT report said.

The paper identified Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as the target of the foiled plot.

The FT report said Mr Pannun had declined to say whether US authorities had warned him about the plot, but quoted him as saying he would “let the US government respond to the issue of threats to my life on American soil from the Indian operatives”.

Mr Pannun, like Mr Nijjar, is a proponent of a decades-long demand to carve out an independent Sikh homeland from India named Khalistan.

Canada worked very closely with the US on intelligence that Indian agents had been potentially involved in Mr Nijjar's murder, a senior Canadian government source told Reuters in September.

The Financial Times report mentioned that the US shared details of the thwarted plot with a wider group of allies after Canada's public accusation.