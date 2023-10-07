Biden briefed on 'appalling' Hamas 'terrorist' attacks

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the "appalling Hamas terrorist attacks" on Israel on Saturday, as the US “unequivocally” condemned the assault and said it stands firmly with the Israeli people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “at war” following the attacks that have killed at least 40 people and injured hundreds more after Hamas launched nearly 3,000 rockets in a matter of hours.

"Senior national security officials briefed the President [Biden] this morning on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel," the White House said in a statement.

"The President will continue to receive updates and White House officials remain in close contact with Israeli partners."

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said there is "never any justification for terrorism".

“We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks," she said.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan meanwhile spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, on Saturday as the US remains in “close contact” with Israeli partners.

The Pentagon was also “closely monitoring” the situation.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US commitment to Israel's right to self-defence is “unwavering”.

“Over the coming days, the Department of Defence will work to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 700 injured in Israel, in what Hamas has dubbed “Operation Al Aqsa Flood.”

The Palestinian militant group unleashed a barrage of thousands of rockets in just a few hours, almost as many missiles as it launched in the most recent round of heavy fighting with Israel in May 2021 that lasted 11 days.

Videos apparently showing Hamas fighters streaming through the border fence that encloses Gaza and into Israel have shocked many.

“I strongly condemn Iran-backed Hamas terrorists’ unprecedented assault on Israel,” Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am shocked by the barbaric images we are seeing of Hamas’ violence and by reports Hamas is taking innocent Israeli citizens hostage.”