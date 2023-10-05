Biden's dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents

The US President's dog Commander Biden is no longer at the White House after biting several Secret Service members.

The two-year-old German Shepherd purebred has been moved to an undisclosed location while the Biden family consider the “next steps”, first lady Jill Biden's spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

Ms Alexander did not say if Commander would be returning to the White House.

“The President and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day," the statement said.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the US Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions.”

Commander has bitten at least 11 agents, but CNN reported the actual number was higher and other workers at the White House have been bitten by the dog.

Commander was last seen at the White House on September 30, sitting on the Truman Balcony.

It is the second Biden family pet to depart the grounds for bad behaviour after Major, another German Shepherd, was relocated to live with friends of the family in Delaware.

Mr Biden received Commander as a gift from his brother James in 2021.