US Senator Dianne Feinstein dead at 90

Dianne Feinstein, a long-serving Democratic US senator from California and gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban and documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects, has died at 90, US media reported on Friday.

Several outlets reported the news, including NBC, ABC and the Associated Press.

Speculation about Feinstein's health, particularly her cognitive abilities, had been swirling for months and earlier this year she announced she would not be seeking another term in 2024.

Her death does not mean the Democrats lose control of the closely divided US Senate, because California Governor Gavin Newsom can appoint someone to temporarily fill her seat until the next election. California votes overwhelmingly Democrat so her elected replacement will most likely be a Democrat too.

Feinstein was well known as a Washington trailblazer who among other accomplishments became the first woman to head the influential Senate Intelligence Committee.

During almost 31 years in Senate she amassed a moderate-to-liberal record, sometimes drawing scorn from the left. Feinstein joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election and was re-elected five times including in 2018, along the way becoming the longest-serving woman senator ever.

She was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and became its first female president in 1978, the same year Mayor George Moscone was gunned down alongside Supervisor Harvey Milk at City Hall by Dan White, a disgruntled former supervisor. Feinstein found Milk’s body.

After Moscone’s death, Feinstein became San Francisco's first female mayor. In the Senate, she was one of California’s first two female senators, the first woman to head the Senate Intelligence Committee and the first woman to serve as the Judiciary committee’s top Democrat.

Although Feinstein was not always embraced by the feminist movement, her experiences coloured her outlook through her five decades in politics.

“I recognise that women have had to fight for everything they have gotten, every right,” she told the Associated Press in 2005, as the Judiciary Committee prepared to hold hearings on President George W Bush's nomination of John Roberts to replace Sandra Day O'Connor on the Supreme Court.

"So I must tell you, I try to look out for women's rights. I also try to solve problems as I perceive them, with legislation, and reaching out where I can, and working across the aisle,” she said.

Her tendency for bipartisanship helped her notch legislative wins throughout her career. But it also proved to be a liability in her later years in Congress, as her state became more liberal and as the Senate and the electorate became increasingly polarised.