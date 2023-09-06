US to send depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden's administration will for the first time send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, as part of a new military aid package, the Department of Defence announced on Wednesday.

The munitions will be very effective against armoured targets such as tanks, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said.

“Depleted uranium rounds are denser, they're heavier than normal tank rounds and they are very effective against armoured targets,” Mr Kirby told journalists.

The $175 million security assistance package is part of a $1 billion tranche of US aid for Ukraine that Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv.

The 120mm depleted uranium shells can be fired from the US Abrams M1 tanks that the Pentagon has shipped to Ukraine.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine can be as effective as possible in this counter-offensive,” Mr Kirby said. “And our belief is that these uranium rounds will help them be more effective in the battlefield.”

About twice as dense as lead, the metal is controversial because of its association with cancer and birth defects. The UN considers depleted uranium as heavy, toxic metal that is also radioactive.

Ammunition containing depleted uranium explodes on impact and releases uranium oxide dust in the air, according to the UN Office of Disarmament Affairs.

The US used depleted uranium munitions in massive quantities in the 1990 and 2003 Gulf Wars and the Nato bombing of former Yugoslavia in 1999.

Iraqi doctors have blamed depleted uranium for increased cancer rates in some parts of the country.

“Depleted uranium rounds in our scientific studies found – including by the CDC – pose no radioactive threat,” Mr Kirby said referring to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“They’re just denser than more conventional weapons, but there's no carcinogenic radioactive threat posed by depleted uranium rounds."

He said other armies, including the Russian military, have used them.

Mr Kirby said the materiel the US is sending Ukraine has evolved to meet changes since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Since then, the Biden administration has pledged $43 billion in military support for Kyiv, including tanks, cluster ammunition and a wide-range of weapons systems.